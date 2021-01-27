UMASS AMHERST RESEARCHERS DEVELOP TECHNIQUE TO REPLICATE BONE-REMODELING PROCESSES

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mer 27 gennaio 2021 (University of Massachusetts Amherst) A multidisciplinary research team at the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s Institute for Applied Life Sciences (IALS) have developed a technique to replicate bone tissue complexity and bone-remodeling processes. This breakthrough could help researchers further their study of bone biology and assist in improving development of drugs for osteoporosis.

