ULTRATHIN TWO-DIMENSIONAL CONJUGATED METAL-ORGANIC FRAMEWORK SINGLE-CRYSTALLINE NANOSHEETS ENABLED BY SURFACTANT-ASSISTED SYNTHESIS

Chem. Sci., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0SC01408G, Edge Article
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Zhiyong Wang, Gang Wang, Haoyuan Qi, Mao Wang, Mingchao Wang, SangWook Park, Huaping wang, Minghao Yu, Ute Kaiser, Andreas Fery, Shengqiang Zhou, Renhao Dong, Xinliang Feng
Two-dimensional conjugated metal-organic frameworks (2D c-MOFs) have recently emerged for potential applications in (opto-)electronics, chemiresistive sensing, and energy storage and conversion, due to their excellent electrical conductivity, abundant active sites…
