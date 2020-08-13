giovedì, Agosto 13, 2020
ULTRATHIN NANOWIRE PDX2 (X= P, AS): STABILITY, ELECTRONIC TRANSPORT AND THERMOELECTRIC PROPERTIES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 13 agosto 2020

In last few decades, the miniaturization of devices has been taken place and therefore, the quest for new nanowires has become more significant. In the present study, we have investigated geometry of new ultrathin nanowires (NWs) of PdP2 and PdAs2 that could be obtained experimentally. We have optimized pentagonal structure of both the NWs and studied its dynamical stability by the phonon dispersion curve. The electronic band structure shows semiconducting behaviour of PdP2-NW with a band gap of 380 meV and PdAs2-NW with a band gap of 294 meV, with higher charge carrier mobility than that of their 2D counterpart. The NWs show band gap of 840 meV and 740 meV for PdP2 and PdAs2, respectively through the hybrid potential calculation. The PdX2 structure shows transition from semiconducting to semi-metallic behaviour at a compressive strain of 8% within sustainable pressure of 0.2-0.3GPa. Negative differential conductance (NDC) effect is observed in the current-voltage graph for both the NWs. The semi-metallic behaviour with asymmetric density of states near the Fermi energy boosts Seebeck co-efficient value and therefore, ZTe value is enhanced for both the nanowires. The strained PdP2 and PdAs2-NW shows ZTe value of 4.75 and 5.49, respectively. Our study stimulates the feasibility of both the nanowires and thermoelectric applications for the conversion of waste heat into electricity.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/iPM1AvNtTYU/D0NJ03604H

