giovedì, Febbraio 4, 2021
Agenparl

ULTRASENSITIVE DETECTION OF PROGRAMMED DEATH-LIGAND 1 (PD-L1) IN WHOLE BLOOD USING DISPERSIBLE ELECTRODES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 04 febbraio 2021

Chem. Commun., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC08068C, Communication
Parisa Moazzam, Munkhshur Myekhlai , Ali Alinezhad Chamazketi, Fida’a Alshawawreh, Padmavathy Bakthavathsalam, Vinicius Romero Gonçales, Richard Tilley, John Justin Gooding
The direct quantification of programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) as a biomarker for cancer diagnosis, prognosis and treatment efficacy is an unmet clinical need. Herein, we demonstrate the first report of…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/gqkkgSrpp40/D0CC08068C

