giovedì, Giugno 4, 2020
Breaking News

GREEN RECOVERY OF THE ECONOMY AND SOCIETY AFTER COVID-19: UK STATEMENT

SPECIALIST LEISURE GROUP COMPANIES IN ADMINISTRATION – ADVICE FOR EMPLOYEES, CREDITORS AND…

DEEPFAKES – PRIMER AND FORECAST

PEDOFILIA ON LINE: MERCATO PROSPERO NELL’INDIFFERENZA DEL MONDO

ADDITIONS TO THE CUBA RESTRICTED LIST

ADDITIONS TO THE CUBA RESTRICTED LIST

ADDITIONS TO THE CUBA RESTRICTED LIST

SPEECH: PM BORIS JOHNSON ARTICLE ON HONG KONG: 3 JUNE 2020

MADE IN ITALY, DI MAIO: ITALIA VA VISSUTA E AMATA

PM BORIS JOHNSON ARTICLE ON HONG KONG: 3 JUNE 2020

Agenparl

ULTRASENSITIVE DETECTION OF BUTYRYLCHOLINESTERASE ACTIVITY BASED ON THE INNER FILTER EFFECT OF MNO2 NANOSHEETS ON SULFUR NANODOTS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 03 giugno 2020

Butyrylcholinesterase (BChE) activity is an important index for a variety of diseases. In this work, a “turn-on” assay is proposed based on controlling the inner filter effect (IFE) of MnO2 nanosheets (NS) on sulfur nanodots (S-dots). The fluorescence of S-dots is effectively quenched by the MnO2 NS, due to the wide overlap on the emission spectrum of S-dots and absorption spectrum of MnO2 NS, together with the superior light absorption capability of MnO2 NS. BChE can catalyze acetylthiocholine and produce thiocholine, which effectively decompose the MnO2 NS into Mn2+, resulting in the disappear of IFE and recovery of fluorescence on S-dots. Two range linear relationships between ratio of fluorescence intensity and concentration of BChE are observed from 0.05 to 10 and from 10 to 500 U/L. A limit of detection of 0.035 U/L is achieved, which is the best performance so far. The as-proposed assay is robust enough for practical detection in human serum, and it can avoid the interferences from its sister enzyme (acetylcholinesterase) and glutathione in micromolar level. The presented results provide a clue for the functionalization of S-dots, and offer a powerful tool of analytic technique for nanomedicine and environmental science.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/AN/~3/xzoIlyqJKQE/D0AN00939C

Post collegati

<P>OBSERVATIONS ON AND TYPIFICATION OF <EM>NAVICULA FONTINALIS</EM> GRUNOW (<EM>NAVICULACEAE</EM>, <EM>BACILLARIOPHYTA</EM>)</P>

Redazione

ULTRASENSITIVE DETECTION OF BUTYRYLCHOLINESTERASE ACTIVITY BASED ON THE INNER FILTER EFFECT OF MNO2 NANOSHEETS ON SULFUR NANODOTS

Redazione

MAPPING PROTEIN-POLYMER CONFORMATIONS IN BIOCONJUGATES WITH ATOMIC PRECISION

Redazione

LUMINESCENT SILICON NANOSTRUCTURES AND COVID-19

Redazione

THERMODYNAMIC AND KINETIC STUDIES OF THE ANTIRADICAL ACTIVITY OF 5-HYDROXYMETHYLFURFURAL: COMPUTATIONAL INSIGHTS

Redazione

CARBON-SUPPORTED AU MODIFIED N-DOPED CARBON-COATED FEMN ALLOY NANOPARTICLE COMPOSITES FOR BH4− ELECTROCATALYTIC OXIDATION

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More