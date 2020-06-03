ULTRASENSITIVE DETECTION OF BUTYRYLCHOLINESTERASE ACTIVITY BASED ON THE INNER FILTER EFFECT OF MNO2 NANOSHEETS ON SULFUR NANODOTS

Butyrylcholinesterase (BChE) activity is an important index for a variety of diseases. In this work, a “turn-on” assay is proposed based on controlling the inner filter effect (IFE) of MnO2 nanosheets (NS) on sulfur nanodots (S-dots). The fluorescence of S-dots is effectively quenched by the MnO2 NS, due to the wide overlap on the emission spectrum of S-dots and absorption spectrum of MnO2 NS, together with the superior light absorption capability of MnO2 NS. BChE can catalyze acetylthiocholine and produce thiocholine, which effectively decompose the MnO2 NS into Mn2+, resulting in the disappear of IFE and recovery of fluorescence on S-dots. Two range linear relationships between ratio of fluorescence intensity and concentration of BChE are observed from 0.05 to 10 and from 10 to 500 U/L. A limit of detection of 0.035 U/L is achieved, which is the best performance so far. The as-proposed assay is robust enough for practical detection in human serum, and it can avoid the interferences from its sister enzyme (acetylcholinesterase) and glutathione in micromolar level. The presented results provide a clue for the functionalization of S-dots, and offer a powerful tool of analytic technique for nanomedicine and environmental science.