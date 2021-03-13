sabato, Marzo 13, 2021
Breaking News

TWO NEW COVID-19 TESTING SITES OPEN IN SOUTH WALES

THE EU NEEDS A STRATEGIC APPROACH FOR THE INDO-PACIFIC

ISP – INTEGRATED APPROACH FOR SECURITY AND PEACE DIRECTORATE

12/03/2021 STATEMENT BY THE PACE PRE-ELECTORAL DELEGATION AHEAD OF THE PARLIAMENTARY ELECTIONS…

LIBANO, IL PARROCO DI BEIRUT: “TUTTO IL POPOLO HA BISOGNO DI ABBRACCIARE…

<I>PIANO NAZIONALE DI RIPRESA E RESILIENZA</I>: AUDIZIONE MINISTRIIN COMMISSIONI RIUNITE 5A E…

<I>PIANO NAZIONALE DI RIPRESA E RESILIENZA</I>: AUDIZIONE MINISTRO CARFAGNA IN COMMISSIONI CONGIUNTE…

DEPARTMENT PRESS BRIEFING – MARCH 12, 2021

<I>PIANO NAZIONALE DI RIPRESA E RESILIENZA</I>: AUDIZIONE MINISTRO BONETTI IN COMMISSIONI CONGIUNTE…

IMF FINANCE & DEVELOPMENT (F&D) MAGAZINE

Agenparl

ULTRALOW-LOADING RUTHENIUM NANOPARTICLES ON NITROGEN-DOPED POROUS CARBON ENABLE ULTRAHIGH MASS ACTIVITY FOR THE HYDROGEN EVOLUTION REACTION IN ALKALINE MEDIA

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 13 marzo 2021

Catal. Sci. Technol., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1CY00364J, Paper
Qianjun Zhi, Shuaibo Qin, Wenping Liu, Rong Jiang, Tingting Sun, Kang Wang, Peng Jin, Jianzhuang Jiang
Ruthenium (Ru) has been proved to be a viable alternative to platinum (Pt) for hydrogen evolution reaction (HER). However, it is still highly desirable to further raise the efficiency and…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/cy/~3/DsUHB1JOe-A/D1CY00364J

Post collegati

ULTRALOW-LOADING RUTHENIUM NANOPARTICLES ON NITROGEN-DOPED POROUS CARBON ENABLE ULTRAHIGH MASS ACTIVITY FOR THE HYDROGEN EVOLUTION REACTION IN ALKALINE MEDIA

Redazione

FRAMEWORK ENSEMBLE FACILITIES HIGH PT UTILIZATION IN LOW PT LOADING FUEL CELL

Redazione

ZWITTERIONIC POLYDOPAMINE COATINGS SUPPRESS SILICONE IMPLANT-INDUCED CAPSULE FORMATION

Redazione

THE PREPARTION OF CO@C3N4 CATALYST AND APPLICATIONS ON SYNTHESIS OF QUINOLINES FROM 2-AMINOBENZYL ALCOHOLS WITH KETONES

Redazione

COVID-19 DAILY RELEASE 12 MARCH 2021

Redazione

ASIAN MULTILATERALISM IN UNCERTAIN TIMES – ADMM-PLUS: MORE EUROPEAN ENGAGEMENT?

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More