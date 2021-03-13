ULTRALOW-LOADING RUTHENIUM NANOPARTICLES ON NITROGEN-DOPED POROUS CARBON ENABLE ULTRAHIGH MASS ACTIVITY FOR THE HYDROGEN EVOLUTION REACTION IN ALKALINE MEDIA

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 13 marzo 2021

Catal. Sci. Technol., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1CY00364J, Paper

Qianjun Zhi, Shuaibo Qin, Wenping Liu, Rong Jiang, Tingting Sun, Kang Wang, Peng Jin, Jianzhuang Jiang

Ruthenium (Ru) has been proved to be a viable alternative to platinum (Pt) for hydrogen evolution reaction (HER). However, it is still highly desirable to further raise the efficiency and…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/cy/~3/DsUHB1JOe-A/D1CY00364J