Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1CP01510A, Paper
Zheng Chang, Kunpeng Yuan, Zhehao Sun, Xiaoliang Zhang, Yufei Gao, Qin Guangzhao, Dawei Tang
With the ability of altering the inherent interatomic electrostatic interaction, modulating external electric field strength is a promising approach to tune the phonon transport behavior and enhance thermoelectric performance of…
