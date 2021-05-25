(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 25 maggio 2021

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1CP01510A, Paper

Zheng Chang, Kunpeng Yuan, Zhehao Sun, Xiaoliang Zhang, Yufei Gao, Qin Guangzhao, Dawei Tang

With the ability of altering the inherent interatomic electrostatic interaction, modulating external electric field strength is a promising approach to tune the phonon transport behavior and enhance thermoelectric performance of…

