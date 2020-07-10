venerdì, Luglio 10, 2020
Breaking News

GIOVEDì 9 LUGLIO 2020 – 238ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

EU TRAVEL ADVISORY

UNITED STATES COMMENDS INDONESIA’S RESPONSE TO ROHINGYA REFUGEES

UNITED STATES COMMENDS INDONESIA’S RESPONSE TO ROHINGYA REFUGEES

JOINT STATEMENT FOR THE PRESS ON C5+1 HIGH-LEVEL DIALOGUE

JOINT STATEMENT FOR THE PRESS ON C5+1 HIGH-LEVEL DIALOGUE

ON THE PASSING OF PRIME MINISTER AMADOU GON COULIBALY

ON THE PASSING OF PRIME MINISTER AMADOU GON COULIBALY

ON THE PASSING OF PRIME MINISTER AMADOU GON COULIBALY

SUPPORTING LDCS THROUGH SHORT AND LONG-TERM PANDEMIC RECOVERY

Agenparl

ULTRAHIGH RATE CAPABILITY SUPERCAPACITORS BASED ON TREMELLA-LIKE NITROGEN AND PHOSPHORUS CO-DOPED GRAPHENE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 10 luglio 2020

The incorporation of heteroatomic atoms into the graphene crystal lattice not only effectively introduces the bandgap but also increases the defects and the localized reactivity of the graphene, thereby the remarkable electrochemical properties of graphene are imparted. The phosphorus (P) and nitrogen (N) co-doped graphene (PNG) electrode materials prepared by one-step hydrothermal method and looks like tremella with bent and wrinkled structure, which facilitates the construction of a multiple thin-wall electrolytic cell. The amount of ammonium dihydrogen phosphate is controlled to adjust the PNG morphology. The 20PNG electrode material exhibits a high specific capacitance of 348 F g-1 at a current density of 1 A g-1. When the current density is increased to 50 times, the specific capacitance value is still 83 % of the initial value, which indicates that 20PNG has an extremely high rate performance. Additionally, the symmetric supercapacitor 20PNG//20PNG shows a high energy density of 34.7 Wh kg-1 at a power density of 500 W kg-1 in 2 M Li2SO4 aqueous electrolyte and maintains an initial specific capacitance of 91.4 % after 20,000 cycles. Therefore, this simple strategy for synthesizing carbon-based materials will provide a broad opportunity for supercapacitor energy storage applications.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/QM/D0QM00392A

Post collegati

ULTRAHIGH RATE CAPABILITY SUPERCAPACITORS BASED ON TREMELLA-LIKE NITROGEN AND PHOSPHORUS CO-DOPED GRAPHENE

Redazione

US TO SEE LOWEST ‘PEAK SEASON’ SINCE 2014 AS IMPORTS SLIDE

Redazione

MULTISCALE FACTORS IN DESIGNING ALKALI-ION (LI, NA, AND K) TRANSITION METAL INORGANIC COMPOUNDS FOR NEXT-GENERATION RECHARGEABLE BATTERIES

Redazione

MONTHLY ACCESS RANKING (JUN 2020) HAS BEEN UPDATED. (10 JUL 2020)

Redazione

CRITICAL EARLY STEP OF THE VISUAL PROCESS UNCOVERED

Redazione

STUDY IDENTIFIES UNIQUE CELLS THAT MAY DRIVE LUNG FIBROSIS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More