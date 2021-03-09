ULTRAFINE FE NANOPARTICLES EMBEDDED IN N-DOPED CARBON NANOTUBES DERIVED FROM HIGHLY DISPERSED G-C3N4 NANOFIBERS FOR THE OXYGEN REDUCTION REACTION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 09 marzo 2021
New J. Chem., 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D1NJ00529D, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/D1NJ00529D, Paper
Yue Ran, Li Quan, Jiayi Cui, Jianqiao Liu, Wei Lin, Xuelian Yu, Lin Wang, Yihe Zhang
The improved performance was attributed to the synergetic interaction between Fe, h-CN and CNTs.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
The improved performance was attributed to the synergetic interaction between Fe, h-CN and CNTs.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/n_euUPWWli4/D1NJ00529D