ULTRAFINE CORU ALLOY NANOPARTICLES IN SITU EMBEDDED IN CO4N POROUS NANOSHEETS AS HIGH-EFFICIENT HYDROGEN EVOLUTION ELECTROCATALYSTS

Dalton Trans., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0DT04248J, Paper

Meilin Zhang, Jinlei Wang, Yeqing Zhang, Lei Ye, Yaqiong Gong

The development of hydrogen evolution reaction (HER) electrocatalysts with outstanding efficiency and favorable stability at all pH range is of great significance but still a dominating challenge to the development…

