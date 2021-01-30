sabato, Gennaio 30, 2021
ULTRAFINE CORU ALLOY NANOPARTICLES IN SITU EMBEDDED IN CO4N POROUS NANOSHEETS AS HIGH-EFFICIENT HYDROGEN EVOLUTION ELECTROCATALYSTS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 30 gennaio 2021

Dalton Trans., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0DT04248J, Paper
Meilin Zhang, Jinlei Wang, Yeqing Zhang, Lei Ye, Yaqiong Gong
The development of hydrogen evolution reaction (HER) electrocatalysts with outstanding efficiency and favorable stability at all pH range is of great significance but still a dominating challenge to the development…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/DT/~3/WD14jNGM7u8/D0DT04248J

