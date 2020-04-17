venerdì, Aprile 17, 2020
ULTRAFAST BROADBAND NONLINEAR OPTICAL PROPERTIES AND EXCITED-STATE DYNAMICS OF TWO BIS-CHALCONE DERIVATIVES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 17 aprile 2020

RSC Adv., 2020, 10,15199-15205
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA01592J, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Lei Shen, Zhongguo Li, Xingzhi Wu, Wenfa Zhou, Junyi Yang, Yinglin Song
The introduction of a benzene ring largely affects the excited-state absorption spectra and dynamics of these chromophores.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/rJiMQDzkGYM/D0RA01592J

