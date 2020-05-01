ULTRAFAST AMIDATION OF ESTERS USING LITHIUM AMIDES UNDER AEROBIC AMBIENT TEMPERATURE CONDITIONS IN SUSTAINABLE SOLVENTS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 01 maggio 2020
Chem. Sci., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0SC01349H, Edge Article
Michael Fairley, Leonie Bole, Florian Mulks, Laura Main, Alan Kennedy, Charles T. O’Hara, Joaquín García-Álvarez, Eva Hevia
Lithium amides constitute one of the most commonly used class of reagents in synthetic chemisty. However, despite many applications, their use is handicapped by their requirements of low temperatures, in…
