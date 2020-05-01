ULTRAFAST AMIDATION OF ESTERS USING LITHIUM AMIDES UNDER AEROBIC AMBIENT TEMPERATURE CONDITIONS IN SUSTAINABLE SOLVENTS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 01 maggio 2020

Chem. Sci., 2020, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0SC01349H, Edge Article

Open Access Open Access

Michael Fairley, Leonie Bole, Florian Mulks, Laura Main, Alan Kennedy, Charles T. O’Hara, Joaquín García-Álvarez, Eva Hevia

Lithium amides constitute one of the most commonly used class of reagents in synthetic chemisty. However, despite many applications, their use is handicapped by their requirements of low temperatures, in…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SC/~3/oIk3ziQhq9I/D0SC01349H