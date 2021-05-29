(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 29 maggio 2021

RSC Adv., 2021, 11,19482-19491

DOI: 10.1039/D1RA03438C, Paper

Open Access Open Access

Qianqian Hu, Yang Cao, Yu Liu, Yingxin Wang, Chenfeng Wang, Jia-Lin Zhu, Ning Yang, Weidong Chu, Wanyun Ma, Jia-Lin Sun

An ultra-wideband self-powered photodetector based on suspended reduced graphene oxide with asymmetric metal contacts is reported.

