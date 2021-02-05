ULTIMATELY, BENEFICIAL FUNGI COULD BE MORE EFFECTIVE THAN PESTICIDES AGAINST NEMATODES

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), ven 05 febbraio 2021 (American Phytopathological Society) Over the past 30 years, the use of soil fumigants and nematicides used to protect cole crops, such as broccoli and Brussel sprouts, against cyst nematode pathogens in coastal California fields has decreased dramatically. A survey of field samples in 2016 indicated the nematode population has also decreased, suggesting the existence of a natural cyst nematode controlling process in these fields.

