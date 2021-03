(AGENPARL) – MONROE (LOUISIANA), dom 21 marzo 2021



A second-round 69 by junior Eva Bjornsdottir, the lowest 18-hole score of her collegiate career, along with a pair of 72s by Chantal Dueringer and Jahaanvie Walia helped the ULM women’s golf team move into first place on the team leaderboard with a 15-over-par 591 after 36 holes at the Bama Beach Bash on Saturday, March 20.

Fonte/Source: https://ulmwarhawks.com/news/2021/3/20/womens-golf-ulm-womens-golf-surges-into-first-at-bama-beach-bash.aspx