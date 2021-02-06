ULM WOMEN’S GOLF OPENS SPRING AT TEXAS STATE INVITATIONAL

(AGENPARL) – MONROE (LOUISIANA), sab 06 febbraio 2021

MONROE, La. – After a pair of Top-3 finishes during the course of the fall 2020 season, including a team championship at the UT Arlington Invitational on Oct. 20, the ULM women’s golf team returns to the course on Monday, February 8th, when it takes part in the Texas State Invitational.



The two-day, 54-hole event, will be held on the Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle, Texas. The public course features live oaks, limestone, rolling hills and Texas wildflowers, spanning 200 acres and takes full advantage of the natural surroundings. The tournament begins with a 36-hole shotgun start on Monday morning at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday’s play will include 18 holes and a shotgun start, also at 8:15 a.m.



ULM enters its first tournament of the spring brandishing a No. 29 ranking in the Golfstat polls released on November 17, 2020. The Warhawks have finished among the Top-10 teams at their last 10 tournaments, a streak that began on April 5-6, 2019 at the Murray State Jan Weaver Invite, when ULM placed fourth.



The Warhawks are one of 15 teams participating in the tournament which is hosted by Texas State. Three of those teams are ranked among the Golfstat Top-45, including No. 13 Central Arkansas, No. 34 Houston Baptist and No. 42 Little Rock.



The top individual performer for the Warhawks in the fall was sophomore Chantal Dueringer , who placed among the Top-5 individuals on the leaderboard in all three events while averaging a score of 71.67. Dueringer opened the season by tying for third at the South Alabama Intercollegiate, firing a 3-under-par score of 213, before tying for fourth in the Hoover Invitational two weeks later. She ended the brief fall slate with a third-place finish in the UT Arlington Invitational, one of three Warhawks in the Top 5, as ULM captured the team title. Dueringer carded a 70 or lower in four of the nine rounds she played, posting a season-low 69 in Arlington, Texas.



Junior Jahaanvie Walia was also instrumental in ULM’s fall success, finishing among the Top-5 on two occasions and placing inside the Top-15 in all three events. Walia began the season by tying for 14th in the South Alabama Intercollegiate, after a 4-over-par score of 220, before tying for fourth at the Hoover Invitational (+1) and fourth (E) at the UT Arlington Invitational in remaining tournaments. Walia scored at 72 or lower in five of nine rounds, including a season-low 69 in the opening round of the UT Arlington Invitational, closing with a 72.56 average.



Walia’s classmate, Eva Bjornsdottir , who posted the third-lowest scoring average of the fall (75.44), enters the spring season with two Top-25 finishes. Her season began at the South Alabama Intercollegiate, where she tied for 24th with an 11-over-par score of 227 after taking part as an individual. Just over a month later, at the UT Arlington Invitational, Bjornsdottir wrapped up the slate placing fifth, the highest finish of her collegiate career. The Iceland native came through with three rounds of 73 or lower, including a 71, which came in the first round in Arlington.



Shani White , the lone senior on the ULM squad, posted the fourth-best scoring average (75.56) during the fall. White played in all three fall tournaments for the Warhawks, earning her best finish (T-15th) at the UT Arlington Invitational. Her lowest single-round score of the fall came at the South Alabama Intercollegiate, where she posted a third-round score of 71 en route to a 7-over-par score of 223.



Freshman Line Petersen was also a part of all three tournaments for ULM in the fall, finishing among the Top-20 on two occasions. In her collegiate debut, Petersen was 6-over-par with a three-round score of 223, twice carding a score of 73. Just over a month later, in the UT Arlington Invitational, Petersen finished in a tie for 11th after finishing 8-over-par as she tied her single-round low score (73) in the second round.



Freshman Charlotte Fourdraine also took part in one event for the Warhawks, competing in the South Alabama Intercollegiate. She placed 34th in the three-round event, after finishing 18-over-par, after firing rounds of 80, 78 and 76 in succession. Her score helped ULM to place third on the team scoreboard in the event.



Fonte/Source: https://ulmwarhawks.com/news/2021/2/6/ulm-womens-golf-opens-spring-at-texas-state-invitational.aspx