ULM WOMEN’S BASKETBALL GAME AT A-STATE CANCELED

(AGENPARL) – MONROE (LOUISIANA), dom 14 febbraio 2021

MONROE, La. – The women’s basketball game between ULM and Arkansas State scheduled for Monday, Feb. 15, has been canceled due to inclement weather. The game will not be rescheduled.

The Warhawks are now slated to return to the floor on Friday, Feb. 19, when they entertain Little Rock in the first game of a two-game series. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Fant-Ewing Coliseum.

For the latest on ULM athletics, visit ULMWarhawks.com.

Fonte/Source: https://ulmwarhawks.com/news/2021/2/14/ulm-womens-basketball-game-at-a-state-canceled.aspx