ULM (4-9, 2-4 SBC) returns to Fant-Ewing Coliseum for a two-game Sun Belt Conference series against Texas State (9-4, 3-1 SBC): Friday, Jan. 22 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 23 at 4 p.m. The Warhawks have dropped two conference games by a combined total of three points while the Bobcats have won six of their last seven games, including three-straight league games on the road.

Fonte/Source: https://ulmwarhawks.com/news/2021/1/22/mens-basketball-ulm-welcomes-texas-state-for-sun-belt-weekend-series.aspx