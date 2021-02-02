ULM WELCOMES CELLIST CHRISTOPHER ADKINS FOR PERFORMANCE ON FEB. 9

(AGENPARL) – MONROE (LOUISIANA), mar 02 febbraio 2021

Published Feb. 1, 2021

What: Live and online performance by cellist Christopher Adkins

When: 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 9

Where: Live at Emy-Lou Biedenharn Recital Hall, online at VAPA YouTube channel

Cost: Free, registration and ticket from Eventbrite required for limited seating in the recital hall

Info: VAPA office, 318-342-3811, or visit ulm.edu/vapa

The University of Louisiana Monroe School of Visual and Performing Arts, Guest Artist

on Campus Series, welcomes cellist Christopher Adkins at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in the Emy-Lou Biedenharn Recital Hall.

Cellist Christopher Adkins

The performance will also be live-streamed on the VAPA YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WbZAL4a_35A.

A limited audience of 40 people will be admitted to the recital hall to watch the

performance live. Tickets are required for the recital hall and are available free

on Eventbrite. Tickets will not be available in the VAPA office.

Masks are required, and audience members must sit in designated seats to maintain

safety distancing.

About Christopher Adkins

Adkins is the principal cellist of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. He received his

musical training at the University of North Texas and at Yale University.

During his tenure at Yale, Adkins held the position of principal cellist with the

New Haven Symphony. Upon receiving his Master of Music, he became assistant principal

cellist with the Denver Symphony.

After two seasons in the Rockies, Adkins was offered the post of principal chair with

the Milwaukee symphony. In 1987, he returned to his native Dallas to occupy the chair

once held by his former teacher, Lev Aronson.

Adkins serves on the faculty of Southern Methodist University and the University

of North Texas. He remains an active recitalist and chamber musician.

A member of a large musical family, Adkins, and his six brothers and sisters formed

the Adkins String Ensemble, whose performances were praised by the Dallas Morning

News as among the 10 best concerts of the year.

For more information on this performance, contact the VAPA office at 318-342-3811

or visit ulm.edu/vapa.

