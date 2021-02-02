martedì, Febbraio 2, 2021
Q. WIGHT. HOW EMERGENCY FRAMING AFFECTS THE UNITED KINGDOM’S CLIMATE GOVERNANCE.

M. GILL. IRAN’S REVOLUTIONARY GUARD AND THE COMMUNICATIONS ECONOMY.

M.CZERNY. SELECTIVE LAW ENFORCEMENT ON THE RUNET AS A TOOL OF STRATEGIC…

IL PAPA AL CATHOLIC NEWS SERVICE SUL VIAGGIO IN IRAQ E LA…

IAN MACWILLIAM. ISLAMIC STATE AND JIHADIST MEDIA STRATEGIES IN THE POST-SOVIET REGION.

ACADEMIC JOURNAL “DEFENCE STRATEGIC COMMUNICATIONS” VOL 9

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH UKRAINIAN FOREIGN MINISTER DMYTRO KULEBA

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH UKRAINIAN FOREIGN MINISTER DMYTRO KULEBA

ATTACKS ON CIVILIANS IN SYRIA

ATTACKS ON CIVILIANS IN SYRIA

ULM WELCOMES CELLIST CHRISTOPHER ADKINS FOR PERFORMANCE ON FEB. 9

(AGENPARL) – MONROE (LOUISIANA), mar 02 febbraio 2021

Published Feb. 1, 2021

What: Live and online performance by cellist Christopher Adkins

When: 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 9

Where: Live at Emy-Lou Biedenharn Recital Hall, online at VAPA YouTube channel

Cost: Free, registration and ticket from Eventbrite required for limited seating in the recital hall

Info: VAPA office, 318-342-3811, or visit ulm.edu/vapa

The University of Louisiana Monroe School of Visual and Performing Arts, Guest Artist
on Campus Series, welcomes cellist Christopher Adkins at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in the Emy-Lou Biedenharn Recital Hall. 

Christopher Adkins

Cellist Christopher Adkins

The performance will also be live-streamed on the VAPA YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WbZAL4a_35A.

A limited audience of 40 people will be admitted to the recital hall to watch the
performance live. Tickets are required for the recital hall and are available free
on Eventbrite. Tickets will not be available in the VAPA office.

Masks are required, and audience members must sit in designated seats to maintain
safety distancing. 

 About Christopher Adkins

Adkins is the principal cellist of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. He received his
musical training at the University of North Texas and at Yale University. 

During his tenure at Yale, Adkins held the position of principal cellist with the
New Haven Symphony. Upon receiving his Master of Music, he became assistant principal
cellist with the Denver Symphony. 

After two seasons in the Rockies, Adkins was offered the post of principal chair with
the Milwaukee symphony. In 1987, he returned to his native Dallas to occupy the chair
once held by his former teacher, Lev Aronson.

 Adkins serves on the faculty of Southern Methodist University and the University
of North Texas. He remains an active recitalist and chamber musician. 

A member of a large musical family, Adkins, and his six brothers and sisters formed
the Adkins String Ensemble, whose performances were praised by the Dallas Morning
News as among the 10 best concerts of the year.

For more information on this performance, contact the VAPA office at 318-342-3811
or visit ulm.edu/vapa.

Fonte/Source: https://www.ulm.edu/news/2021/christopher_adkins_cellist_kb_020121.html

