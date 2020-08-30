domenica, Agosto 30, 2020
KYRGYZ REPUBLIC INDEPENDENCE DAY

Home » ULM TO REMAIN CLOSED FOR THE WEEK OF AUG. 31, 2020 THROUGH SEPT. 4, 2020

ULM TO REMAIN CLOSED FOR THE WEEK OF AUG. 31, 2020 THROUGH SEPT. 4, 2020

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – MONROE (LOUISIANA), dom 30 agosto 2020

Published Aug. 30, 2020

Power has been restored on campus and most of the debris has been picked up. ULM had
minimal damage to academic and administrative buildings. The greatest damage was to
the athletic facilities.

However, many of our students, faculty, and staff are still feeling the impact of
Hurricane Laura and remain without power and internet access. We understand the burden
this puts on our campus community, so ULM will remain closed for the week of August 31, 2020 through September 4, 2020.

The University Library will have limited hours next week. Monday – Thursday, 7:30am
– 5:30pm, and Friday, 7:30am – 4:30pm. The Library will be closed for Labor Day weekend
and will resume normal hours on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

Dining services will be available at Schulze Dining Hall Monday, August 31 to Sunday,
September 6, 2020 from 11am to 7pm.

Starbucks will be open 8am to 12pm Monday, August 31 to Friday, September 4.

ULM will resume normal operations on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

Please remember to continue wearing your face covering, practice social distancing,
and diligently washing your hands.

Thank you all for your understanding during this time.

#staysafewarhawks

Fonte/Source: https://www.ulm.edu/news/2020/0830-ulm-closed.html

