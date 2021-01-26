ULM SOFTBALL RELEASES 2021 SCHEDULE

(AGENPARL) – MONROE (LOUISIANA), mar 26 gennaio 2021

MONROE, La. – ULM head softball coach Molly Fichtner released the team’s 2021 schedule Monday afternoon.

The schedule features a season-opening tournament played in Monroe at the Ouachita Sportsplex and 17 games played at the ULM Softball Complex. The Warhawks will also participate in tournaments at Sam Houston State, Samford and Oklahoma.

“We are extremely excited about the competition we are facing in 2021,” Fichtner said. “We are playing five Top-25 preseason opponents this season. We look forward to our 17 home games, with an additional five in the Monroe area. We had a shortened season during the 2020 campaign, so we couldn’t be more ready for the 2021 season.”

The Warhawks will open the 2021 slate just a short jaunt from campus at the Ouachita Sportsplex in the Best On The Bayou Tournament. ULM opens the season on Feb. 12 against Jacksonville State before facing Arkansas and JSU on Feb. 13. The tournament wraps up with games against Lipscomb and Louisiana Tech on Feb. 14.

“We open up with a challenging weekend at the Ouachita Sportsplex against teams who have all been to NCAA regionals in recent years,” Fichtner said. “It will be wonderful to play in our hometown in front of a great crowd.”

ULM heads on the road the following week, visiting McNeese on Feb. 17 before taking part in the Bearkat Classic at Sam Houston State, facing off with the Bearkats and UTSA.

The Warhawks return to Monroe for the opening games at the ULM Softball Complex, facing Louisiana Tech on Feb. 23 and Mississippi Valley State on Feb. 24. ULM is back on the road the following weekend for the Samford Tournament against a yet-to-be-announced field.

ULM heads to its final nonconference tournament to open the month of March as the Warhawks play in the Oklahoma Tournament against the Sooners, Missouri and Sam Houston State.

“Our nonconference also will be highlighted with a trip to Norman, Oklahoma to face the four-time national champion Oklahoma Sooners, which is also (assistant) coach Lea Wodach ‘s alma mater,” Fichtner said.

After a home doubleheader against I-20 foe Grambling State on March 10, Sun Belt Conference play starts with a three-game home series against Coastal Carolina on March 13-14. The Warhawks then visit Georgia Southern on March 20-21 before closing the month with a pair of midweek games, entertaining Southeastern Louisiana on March 24 and visiting LSU on March 30.

The Warhawks open April with an Easter weekend battle with UT Arlington, facing the Mavericks on April 2-3 at the ULM Softball Complex. ULM then heads on the road for six straight games, starting with a doubleheader at Grambling on April 6, an SBC series at Appalachian State on April 10-11 and a trip to Ruston to face LA Tech on April 13.

The long road stretch ends with a three-game series against Troy on April 17-18. Then, the Warhawks head back on the road with a return trip to Southeastern Louisiana on April 21 ahead of a weekend series at South Alabama on April 24-25.

The regular season ends in early May. The Warhawks open the month with the final home series of the season against Georgia State on May 1-2. ULM closes the regular season May 6-8 against the rival Ragin’ Cajuns in Lafayette. The Sun Belt Conference tournament is slated for May 12-15 in Troy, Alabama.

“COVID has definitely made scheduling opponents more challenging and I am sure we will continue to face adversity during the course of the season but we are all grateful to have the opportunity to compete again and look forward to a great spring,” Fichtner said.

For softball season tickets, visit ULMWarhawks.com.

Fonte/Source: https://ulmwarhawks.com/news/2021/1/26/ulm-softball-releases-2021-schedule.aspx