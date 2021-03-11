giovedì, Marzo 11, 2021
ULM MARKETING AND COMMUNICATIONS WINS 8 AWARDS, BOHL RECEIVES 2020 HUMANITARIAN AWARD

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – MONROE (LOUISIANA), gio 11 marzo 2021 The University of Louisiana Monroe Office of Marketing and Communications’ creative work was recognized with eight awards, plus the first-time 2020 Humanitarian Award, by the Ad Club of NELA at the 55th Annual American Advertising Awards.

OMC won awards for print and digital media, including the 2020 issues of ULM Magazine, TakeFlight magazine, television advertising, and photography.

Fonte/Source: https://www.ulm.edu/news/2021/omc_wins_awards_031021_hy.html

