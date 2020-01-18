(AGENPARL) – Monroe (Louisiana), sab 18 gennaio 2020
Game 18: UT Arlington (7-12, 3-5 Sun Belt) vs. ULM (6-11, 2-6 Sun Belt)
Saturday, Jan 18 | 2 p.m. CT
Monroe, La. | Fant-Ewing Coliseum (7,000)
ULM Basketball Notes: Game 18 vs. UT Arlington
TICKET PROMOTION: YOUTH DAY
Youth 18 and under will receive a free general admission ticket to the Jan. 18 Sun Belt Conference game against UT Arlington. Following the game, children 12 and under will be permitted on the court to shoot baskets for 20 minutes.
STORYLINE –
Following a heartbreaking 64-63 loss to Texas State Thursday, ULM (6-11, 2-6 Sun Belt) looks to rebound against UT Arlington (7-12, 3-5) Saturday, Jan. 18 at 2 p.m. in Fant-Ewing Coliseum.
The Warhawks have dropped three Sun Belt games at home by a combined total of five points.
ULM’s starting backcourt of Michael Ertel and JD Williams has combined to average 30.9 points per game. The tandem has combined to account for 49 percent (525 of 1,082 points) of the team’s scoring through the first 17 games. Ertel (fourth at 16.1 points per game) and Williams (ninth at 14.8 ppg.) both rank among the Sun Belt Conference’s Top 10 in scoring.
In three career games against UT Arlington, Ertel is averaging 19.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists. He has made 3-point field-goal attempts (.476) against the Mavericks.
THE STARTING FIVE –
• ULM’s starting backcourt of Michael Ertel and JD Williams has combined to average 30.9 points per game. The tandem has combined to account for 49 percent (525 of 1,082 points) of the team’s scoring through the first 17 games. Ertel (fourth at 16.1 points per game) and Williams (ninth at 14.8 ppg.) both rank among the Sun Belt Conference’s Top 10 in scoring.
Ertel also listed among the league’s Top 10 in four additional statistical categories: first in minutes played (37.3 pg.), sixth in 3-point field-goal percentage (.379), eighth in 3-pointers made per game (2.3) and 10th in field-goal percentage (.413). His 37.3 minutes per game rank No. 14 among NCAA Division I players. He has scored in double figures in 23 of his last 24 games (dating back to last season).
Williams also ranks among the Sun Belt’s Top 20 in minutes played (second at 36.8 mpg.), field-goal percentage (ninth at .422) and rebounding (15th at 5.5 rpg.).
• ULM has held 15 of its 17 opponents below 50-percent shooting from the field. Coastal Carolina became the first opponent to shoot better than 50 percent from the field against the Warhawks, finishing (55 percent) from the floor, including 3-pointers (37 percent). ULM also allowed a season-high 93 points at Coastal.
Georgia State shot a season-best 58 percent () from the field against ULM, including 62 percent () in the second half.
By comparison, the Warhawks have shot better than 50 percent from the floor in three games: .538 vs. Alcorn State (28-52), season-high .542 vs. Little Rock (26-48) and .522 vs. Troy (24-46).
• Six of ULM’s 11 losses have come by a combined total of 23 points. The Warhawks led in the second half in each of those six losses (at Texas A&M, vs. Grambling State, at SFA, vs. Little Rock, vs. Arkansas State and vs. Texas State). ULM’s five-game losing streak was the program’s longest since an eight-game skid during the season.
• ULM ranks among the Sun Belt Conference leaders in scoring defense (second at 66.1 points per game), 3-point field-goal percentage (third at .361), 3-point field-goal percentage defense (fourth at .320) and blocked shots (fourth at 3.5 pg.).
In league games, the Warhawks rank second in 3-point field-goal percentage (.390), third in field-goal percentage (.456) and fourth in blocked shots (3.4 pg.).
• Through 17 games, ULM has allowed only three opposing players to score 20 or more points. Texas State’s Nijal Pearson scored 14 of his game-high 23 points in the second half as the Bobcats rallied for a 10-point deficit for a 64-63 road win at ULM Thursday night.
Georgia State’s Justin Roberts hit 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 23 points to lead the Panthers to an 84-62 victory over ULM while extending their home-court winning streak to 14 games.
Little Rock’s Markquis Nowell ( field-goal shooting including 3-pointers) scored a career-high 33 points in the Sun Belt Conference opener, including the game-winning 3-pointer from 40-feet out with :03 left.
By comparison, the Warhawks have posted 10 20-point games (5 by Michael Ertel, 3 by JD Williams, 1 by Jalen Hodge and 1 by Tyree White).
UTA ARLINGTON SCOUTING REPORT –
UT Arlington (7-12, 3-5 Sun Belt) has won two of its last three Sun Belt Conference games, including an 81-65 win against the Ragin’ Cajuns in Lafayette Thursday night.
Like ULM, UTA has been involved in its fair share of close games. Four of the Mavericks’ five Sun Belt losses have come by six points or less.
UTA’s playing rotation features two double-figure scorers, in 6-foot-4 guard David Azore (15.8 points per game, 5.0 rebounds pg., 3.6 assists pg.) and 5-9 guard Brian Warren (12.7 ppg., 3.7 apg.).
Azore ranks among the Sun Belt’s Top 10 in four different statistical categories: fifth in scoring (15.8 ppg.), fifth in field-goal percentage (.480), fifth in free-throw percentage (.828) and sixth in assists (3.6 apg.). The junior from Houston, Texas, has scored in double figures in 18 consecutive games. Azore has recorded two double-doubles this season, including a 33-point, 12-rebound effort at Georgia Southern.
Warren is listed among the league leaders in assists (fourth at 3.7 apg.), assist-to-turnover ratio (fourth at 2.0) and scoring (18th at 12.7 ppg.). The senior from Indianapolis, Indiana, has reached double figures in 11 games, including two 20-point outings. Warren posted a double-double against Arkansas Tech with 15 points and 12 assists.
Jabari Narcis, a 6-9 forward, averages 7.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. He ranks among the Sun Belt leaders in blocked shots (fourth) and rebounding (fifth). A native of Chaguanas, Trinidad, Narcis recorded his fourth double-double of the season in UTA’s victory at ULL, finishing with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
UTA ranks among the conference leaders in assist-to-turnover ratio (first at 1.3), 3-point field-goal percentage defense (second at .314), free-throw percentage (second at .753), assists (second at 14.8 apg.), 3-point field goals made (fourth at 8.1 pg.), field-goal percentage defense (fourth at .408), scoring offense (sixth at 71.1 ppg.) and scoring defense (sixth at 69.2 ppg.).
ULM/UT ARLINGTON SERIES NOTES –
Saturday’s game marks the 72nd meeting between ULM and UT Arlington. The Warhawks lead the all-time series, 51-20, including a 30-7 record in games played in Monroe, Louisiana. UTA has won eight of the last 13 meetings. The Mavericks’ last win in Fant-Ewing Coliseum came on March, 2, 2017, 72-57.
In , UTA won the only regular-season meeting in double overtime, 91-86, in College Park Center on Feb. 23, 2019.
THE LAST MEETING –
UT Arlington 91, ULM 86 – 2OT (Feb. 23, 2019, in Arlington, Texas): Brian Warren scored 13 of his career-high 33 points after regulation as UT Arlington beat ULM in double overtime, 91-86.
The Mavericks (13-15, 9-6 Sun Belt Conference) snapped a three-game skid and improved to 3-0 in overtime games in .
Daishon Smith scored 34 points to lead ULM (14-12, 7-7).
Warren had five points in the first overtime, including a 3-pointer with 23 seconds left to tie it at 78. Michael Ertel missed a jumper with 5 seconds to go for the Warhawks, but David Azore’s floater for the Mavericks hit the front of the rim to send it to another period.
Warren made a layup and was shooting at the line as the Mavericks outscored ULM, 13-8, in the second OT.
Tiandre Jackson-Young had 12 points for UTA. Rashad Davis added 12 points and seven rebounds.
Ertel had 22 points and six rebounds and JD Williams added 12 points for the Warhawks.
THE LAST MEETING IN FANT-EWING COLISEUM –
ULM 84, UT Arlington 71 (Feb. 15, 2018, in Monroe, La.): Stringing together W’s has done wonders for ULM basketball’s self-esteem.
The Warhawks won their third-straight game on Feb. 15 with an 84-71 decision over UT Arlington at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. Players bubbled out of the dressing room, laughing and enjoying their win.
ULM (12-12, 6-7 Sun Belt) recorded its fifth win in the last six outings. The Warhawks got our attention with overtime road wins at Georgia Southern and Georgia State but hammered the point home again with an impressive home victory over the Sun Belt’s preseason darling Mavericks.
The growing confidence was evident early when Travis Munnings soared high to block shots on successive trips and wagged his finger like former NBA player Dikembe Mutombo. Fierce defensive stands were just what coach Keith Richard wanted to see.
ULM shot at a 50 percent clip into the second half and finished at 48 percent overall with four players in double figures scoring, spreading around buckets like peanut butter and jelly.
Munnings scored 16 points with four 3-pointers and six rebounds.
Freshman Michael Ertel led the way with 20 points, scoring his assortment inside and outside and pulling down six rebounds. Sam McDaniel, the reigning Sun Belt Player of the Week, came back with 19 points and four 3-pointres. Marvin Jean-Pierre, a sneaky good contributor who always seems to show up all over the box score, registered a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
ULM warded off the possible letdown from its road success by starting fast. The Warhawks led 41-34 by halftime and added to their momentum by making 3-pointers in the second half.
THE LAST TIME OUT –
Texas State 64, ULM 63 (Jan. 16, 2020, in Monroe, La.): ULM provided a dramatic finish for a charged up crowd of 3,332 on Thursday night, but the outcome didn’t go the Warhawks’ way in a 64-63 loss to Texas State.
Jalen Hodge’s basket at the buzzer was waved off and confirmed by the replay officials in a disappointing ending to a tight Sun Belt Conference clash that featured five ties and 12 lead changes.
The Warhawks, who finished on their most recent road trip, returned to Fant-Ewing Coliseum to lose their fourth straight.
A turnover by ULM’s JD Williams with 37 seconds remaining gave Texas State the ball in a tie game. Fouled on the other end, Nijal Pearson, who tied the score with a 3-pointer with a minute left, made his first free throw and missed the second with 10 seconds to go. Williams missed a layup with one second left and Hodge, grabbed the carom and launched the shot milliseconds late.
Tyree White led all ULM scorers with 16 points and six rebounds with two of the team’s seven 3-pointers. Michael Ertel and Williams added 15 each as ULM (6-11, 2-6) shot 49 percent from the field with 13 turnovers.
Pearson, who came in leading the Sun Belt in scoring, posted 23 points for Texas State (11-8, 4-4).
ULM led 33-25 at halftime after shooting 54 percent () from the field. Williams scored 10 points and Ertel scored nine, including a basket at the buzzer. The Warhawks wrapped the first half with a 7-0 run and made seven of their last nine field-goal attempts.
The Bobcats struggled shooting, making just attempts (28 percent).
The Warhawks led by as many as 10 points, 46-36, when Williams buried a 3-pointer with 13:19 left in the game. But an 11-0 run allowed the Bobcats claw their way back to a 51-51 tie by the 7:17 mark and a 53-51 lead with 6:39 to go. A technical foul against Youry White after a blocked shot at the 12:08 mark came during Texas State’s comeback.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS –
• In three career games against UT Arlington, Michael Ertel is averaging 19.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists. Ertel has made 3-point field-goal attempts (.476) against the Mavericks.
• ULM is 4-1 when scoring 70 or more points.
• Eight of ULM’s 17 games have been decided by eight points or less (2-6 record).
• ULM has recorded assists on at least 50 percent of its field goals in 10 games, including six of the last nine contests. The Warhawks were credited with assists on a season-best 74 percent of their field goals (20-27) vs. South Alabama.
• The Warhawks have been whistled for fewer fouls than their opponents in nine of 17 games.
WARHAWKS TOUGH ON HOMECOURT –
ULM is 32-11 (.744) in games played in Fant-Ewing Coliseum since . The Warhawks went 14-3 at home in , including a 7-2 record in league games. The 14 home victories matched the second-highest single-season total in school history (six times; previous seasons: , , , , and ). The Warhawks won a single-season record 15 games (15-1) in .
ULM RECORDS 1,000TH WIN IN PROGRAM HISTORY –
With its 73-72 overtime win over Alcorn State Saturday, ULM recorded its 1,000th victory in program history since beginning competition as a four-year institution in (69th season). Keith Richard‘s 118 career victories at ULM rank third on the all-time list, trailing only Mike Vining (402; ) and Lenny Fant (326; ). That trio has accounted for 846 of ULM’s 1,004 all-time wins as a four-year institution.
WARHAWKS DOMINATE THE GLASS IN SEASON OPENER –
ULM outrebounded NCAA Division III Louisiana College, 57-24, in the season opener. The +33 rebound margin is tied for the 12th-best mark recorded during the season. UMKC outrebounded Bacone College by +41, 56-15, on Nov. 18.
ULM LOOKS TO EXTEND POSTSEASON TOURNAMENT STREAK –
ULM made its 13th postseason appearance in program history in 2019. It marked the Warhawks’ fourth trip to postseason play in the last five years, including their third appearance in the CollegeInsider.com Tournament. ULM knocked off Kent State, 87-77, the first round of the 2019 CIT before falling to Texas State in triple overtime, , in the quarterfinals.
WARHAWK STAT LEADERS –
Double-figure scoring games (47): Michael Ertel 16, JD Williams 14, Jalen Hodge 6, Tyree White 5, Josh Nicholas 2, Chris Efretuei 2, Youry White 1, Langston Powell 1. Opponents: 45.
20-point games (10): Michael Ertel 5, JD Williams 3, Jalen Hodge 1, Tyree White 1. Opponents: 3.
30-point games (1): Michael Ertel 1. Opponents: 1.
40-point games (0): None. Opponents: None.
Double-figure rebounding games (2): D’Andre Bernard 1, Chris Efretuei 1. Opponents: 3.
Double-doubles (0): None. Opponents: 2.
Games leading ULM in scoring: JD Williams 5, Michael Ertel 4, Tyree White 3, Jalen Hodge 2, Josh Nicholas 1, Langston Powell 1.
Games leading ULM in rebounding: JD Williams 4, Tyree White 4, Chris Efretuei 3, D’Andre Bernard 3, Youry White 2, Michael Ertel 1, Jalen Hodge 1.
Games leading ULM in assists: Michael Ertel 8, JD Williams 7, Tyree White 4, Jalen Hodge 2, 1 Erie Olonade 1, D’Andre Bernard 1, Elijah Ifejeh 1, Youry White 1.
ULM STARTING LINEUPS –
Nov. 5 vs. Louisiana College: Ertel, Williams, T. White, Y. White, Efretuei
Nov. 9 vs. Alcorn State: Ertel, Williams, T. White, Y. White, Efretuei
Nov. 11 at Texas A&M: Ertel, Williams, T. White, Y. White, Efretuei
Nov. 14 at Mississippi State: Ertel, Williams, T. White, Y. White, Efretuei
Nov. 26 vs. Northwestern State: Ertel, Williams, T. White, Y. White, Efretuei
Dec. 4 vs. Millsaps College: Ertel, Williams, T. White, Y. White, Efretuei
Dec. 10 vs. Grambling State: Ertel, Williams, T. White, Bernard, Efretuei
Dec. 14 at SFA: Ertel, Williams, Hodge, Nicholas, Efretuei
Dec. 19 vs. Little Rock: Ertel, Williams, Hodge, T. White, Bernard
Dec. 21 vs. Arkansas State: Ertel, Williams, Hodge, T. White, Bernard
Dec. 28 at No. 12 Butler: Ertel, Williams, Hodge, T. White, Efretuei
Jan. 2 vs. Troy: Ertel, Williams, Hodge, Ifejeh, Efretuei
Jan. 4 vs. South Alabama: Ertel, Williams, Nicholas, Ifejeh, Efretuei
Jan. 6 at Coastal Carolina: Ertel, Williams, Nicholas, Ifejeh, Efretuei
Jan. 9 at Georgia Southern: Ertel, Williams, Hodge, T. White, Efretuei
Jan. 11 at Georgia State: Ertel, Williams, Powell, T. White, Efretuei
Jan. 16 vs. Texas State: Ertel, Williams, Olonade, T. White, Efretuei
* Guard | + Forward
Different Starting Combinations (9):
Ertel, Williams, T. White, Y. White, Efretuei: 6 (4-2)
Ertel, Williams, T. White, Bernard, Efretuei: 1 (0-1)
Ertel, Williams, Hodge, Nicholas, Efretuei: 1 (0-1)
Ertel, Williams, Hodge, T. White, Bernard: 2 (0-2)
Ertel, Williams, Hodge, T. White, Efretuei: 2 (0-2)
Ertel, Williams, Hodge, Ifejeh, Efretuei: 1 (1-0)
Ertel, Williams, Nicholas, Ifejeh, Efretuei: 2 (1-1)
Ertel, Williams, Powell, T. White, Efretuei: 1 (0-1)
Ertel, Williams, Olonade, T. White, Efretuei: 1 (0-1)
WARHAWK STATISTICAL TRENDS –
Games played in Fant-Ewing Coliseum: 6-4
Games played on the road: 0-7
Games played at a neutral site: 0-0
Games played in November: 3-2
Games played in December: 1-5
Games played in January: 2-4
Games played in February: 0-0
Games played in March: 0-0
When leading at halftime: 5-4
When trailing at halftime: 1-6
When tied at halftime: 0-1
When shooting .500 or better from the field: 2-1
When shooting less than .500 from the field: 4-10
When opponent shoots .500 or better from the field: 0-2
When opponent shoots less than .500 from the floor: 6-9
When outrebounding opponent: 3-2
When outrebounded by opponent: 2-9
When rebounding totals are equal: 1-0
When hitting more free throws than opponent: 5-4
When hitting fewer free throws than opponent: 1-7
When hitting the same number of free throws as opponent: 0-0
When committing fewer turnovers than opponent: 1-1
When opponent commits fewer turnovers: 4-9
When turnover totals are equal: 1-1
When ULM scores less than 50 points: 0-2
When ULM scores 50-59 points: 0-4
When ULM scores 60-69 points: 2-4
When ULM scores 70-79 points: 3-1
When ULM scores 80-89 points: 1-0
When ULM scores 90-99 points: 0-0
When opponent scores less than 50 points: 2-0
When opponent scores 50-59 points: 0-0
When opponent scores 60-69 points: 3-8
When opponent scores 70-79 points: 1-1
When opponent scores 80-89 points: 0-1
When opponent scores 90-99 points: 0-1
Games decided by five points or less: 1-4
Games decided by 6-10 points: 1-2
Games decided by 11-19 points: 1-2
Games decided by 20 points or more: 3-3
Last five games: 1-4
Last 10 games: 2-8
Largest deficit overcome to win: 4 (3x)
(7-3 vs. Alcorn State, Nov. 9; 31-27 vs. Millsaps College, Dec. 4; 35-31 vs. Troy, Jan. 2)
Largest lead surrendered in a loss: 10 (3x)
(34-24 at Texas A&M, Nov. 11; 62-52 vs. Little Rock, Dec. 19; 46-36 vs. Texas State, Jan. 16)
ULM Basketball Inks Four in Early Signing Period –
The ULM men’s basketball team signed four high school athletes to National Letters of Intent during the early signing period in November, featuring three athletes from the state of Louisiana.
“This is the first time in many years we have been able to sign four quality high school players in the early signing period,” ULM head coach Keith Richard said. “We think each one of these young men are great prospects for ULM both on and off the floor. All four play different positions and all four of them can score. We are excited about all of their futures in a Warhawk uniform.”
D’Marcus Hall | 6-6 | Forward | Shreveport, Louisiana | Calvary Baptist HS
Hall averaged 21 points, 10 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.7 blocks per game as a junior at Calvary Baptist. He was named 2019 District 1-2A Player of the Year following the season, and was a 2019 Louisiana Sportswriters’ Association All-State honorable mention selection. He is a second team All-City selection in Shreveport. Hall is rated as the 12th-best player in Louisiana by Prep Hoops Louisiana.
Thomas Howell | 6-8 | Forward | Natchitoches, Louisiana | St. Mary’s HS
Howell was a first team All-State selection following his junior year at St. Mary’s, where he averaged 22 points, 17 rebounds and five blocks per game. Howell was named the 2019 All-CENLA Player of the Year. As a sophomore in , Howell was named All-State after he posted 20 points, 15 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game at St. Mary’s. Howell owns the St. Mary’s career blocks record with 301 and counting, and is on pace to break the career scoring and rebounding records. Howell is rated as the fifth-best player in Louisiana by Prep Hoops Louisiana.
Zaakir Sawyer | 6-4 | Guard | Mesquite, Texas | Horn HS
Sawyer posted 18.5 points, 7 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game as a junior at Horn High School. He is a three-time first team All-Conference selection. Sawyer is the 29th-ranked player in Texas by Texas Basketball Review and 31st by Rivals.com.
Elijah Tate | 6-3 | Guard | Baton Rouge, Louisiana | Madison Prep HS
Tate is a three-time state champion at Madison Prep, leading his team to a 33-7 record as a junior. Tate averaged 12.5 points, 4 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game as a junior in , including a 17-point effort to pace Madison Prep in the 2019 LHSAA State Championship game vs. Wossman. He was named first team All-District 6-3A as a junior. Tate is the 13th-ranked player in Louisiana by Prep Hoops Louisiana.
Fonte/Source: https://ulmwarhawks.com/news/2020/1/18/mens-basketball-ulm-looks-to-rebound-against-uta-saturday.aspx