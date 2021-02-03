ULM ECONOMICS PROFESSOR RECEIVES AWARD, GRANT FROM WEST CANCER FOUNDATION

(AGENPARL) – MONROE (LOUISIANA), mer 03 febbraio 2021

Published Feb. 2, 2021

University of Louisiana Monroe Assistant Professor of Economics Ahmad Reshad Osmani,

Ph.D., of the College of Business and Social Sciences, was recently awarded the West

Cancer Initiative Award and a $5,000 grant for his research proposal.

Osmani’s research is titled, “Racial and ethnic disparities in healthcare services

utilization among uterine cancer survivors: New evidence from pre- and post- Affordable

Care Act of 2010.”

He will examine whether the key element of the 2010 U.S. Affordable Care Act (ACA)

– mandating private health insurers to cover preventative care without cost-sharing

– reduces the racial and ethnic disparities in health services utilization for uterine

cancer survivors.

According to Osmani, the research could inform practice and improve racial, ethnic

minority female population health outcomes, workplace productivity and earnings, and

reduce early retirements.

“The findings of this research project have both practice and policy implications

for health insurance coverage and improving health outcomes of racial and ethnic minority

cancer survivors in the U.S.,” Osmani said. “Any strategic modification of healthcare

systems that aims to lower the racial and ethnic disparity in health service utilization

potentially reduces mortality differentials. From a policy perspective, states that

have not expanded Medicaid should be informed of the contributions of the ACA in reducing

health disparities and potential cost of care.”

The research could lead to increased funding for telehealth services, especially in

light of the COVID-19 pandemic’s disruption of access to health care.

Osmani is the principal investigator with co-principal investigators Albert Okunade,

Ph.D., Professor of Economics, and Ebenezer George, Ph.D., Professor of Mathematics,

both of the University of Memphis.

About Ahmad Reshad Osmani, Ph.D.

Osmani joined ULM in 2020. He is a health economist focused on data-driven research

that can inform public policy and practice. He has analyzed the effects of cancer

on labor market outcomes, studied the impact of race and ethnicity on job market outcomes

of cancer survivors, and examined the influence of supply-side financing on health

care use and quality in developing countries.

Osmani has published his research in leading economics journals, including the Economic Modelling, Applied Economics Letters, Journal of Family and Economic Issues, Oxford Research Encyclopedia of Economics and Finance, The Review of Black Political Economy. He has presented his work at the American Economic Association, Western Economic

Association International and Midwest Economic Association and International Health

Economics Association annual meetings.

Osmani received his Master’s and a Doctorate in Economics from the University of Memphis.

