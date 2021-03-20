sabato, Marzo 20, 2021
ULM EARNS 11 TOP-10 FINISHES AT LOUISIANA CLASSICS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – MONROE (LOUISIANA), sab 20 marzo 2021
Jakob Fudge at 2019 Samford Open

The ULM track and field team earned 11 Top-10 finishes in the first day of competition at the Louisiana Classics – the Warhawks’ first outdoor meet of the 2021 season. Two of those Top 10 efforts resulted in spots on the podium, including second place in the men’s javelin by Callan Saldutto and third place in the men’s discus from Jakob Fudge.

Fonte/Source: https://ulmwarhawks.com/news/2021/3/20/track-field-ulm-earns-11-top-10-finishes-at-louisiana-classics.aspx

