The ULM track and field team earned 11 Top-10 finishes in the first day of competition at the Louisiana Classics – the Warhawks’ first outdoor meet of the 2021 season. Two of those Top 10 efforts resulted in spots on the podium, including second place in the men’s javelin by Callan Saldutto and third place in the men’s discus from Jakob Fudge.

Fonte/Source: https://ulmwarhawks.com/news/2021/3/20/track-field-ulm-earns-11-top-10-finishes-at-louisiana-classics.aspx