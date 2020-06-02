ULM CONDEMNS RACISM, EMBRACES DIVERSITY

(AGENPARL) – MONROE (LOUISIANA), mar 02 giugno 2020
Published June 2, 2020
The University of Louisiana Monroe issued a statement today, Tuesday, June 2, 2020,
condemning racism and embracing diversity, one of the university’s core values. The
statement was sent to ULM students, faculty and staff via email.
The statement follows:
The climate of civil unrest amid a global pandemic has changed how we evaluate life
as well as how others value our lives. These are extremely difficult times for our
nation, our state, our city and our campus.
The recent killings of Americans George Floyd in Minnesota, Breonna Taylor in Kentucky
and Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia vividly serves as a reminder that the battle to eradicate
racism, bigotry and discrimination is an ongoing fight. These issues have for too
long caused the pain, suffering, and death of far too many Americans.
As an institution of higher education, ULM is a space for intellectual thought, sharing
of ideas and experiences, and a place where difficult issues are discussed. Diversity
is one of ULM’s core values and, as such, it strengthens all areas of the campus community.
Another core value of ULM is integrity. As we fulfill our mission to educate students
as they become citizens of the global society, we must proceed in our efforts with
integrity, knowing that we are committed to honesty, truthfulness and rightness of
action. This integrity must include condemning racism and racially motivated violence.
We are reaching out to our campus community to begin the dialogue of what we can do
to improve. Students, faculty and staff will receive a separate email with a Webform
to share any concerns, feedback, and thoughts concerning what the University can do
to better support you and to remain a place where all students feel safe and included.
In support of our students and campus community who are experiencing extreme grief
and fear over these tragedies, ULM’s counseling services are available to any students, faculty or staff.
ULM is committed to working together to provide an inclusive environment for all Warhawks
and this community.
Edwin Litolff, Interim President
LaShawn Smith, Interim Chief Diversity Officer & Assistant Director of Career Development
Tom Torregrossa, Director of University Police
Alberto Ruiz, Vice President of Academic Affairs
Judy Fellows, Associate Vice President of Academic Affairs
Michael Camille, Vice President of Information Services and Student Success
Camile Currier, Vice President of Student Affairs
Bill Graves, Vice President of Business Affairs
Scott McDonald, Athletic Director
Melissa Ducote, Director of Human Resources
Julia Letlow, Executive Assistant to the President for External Affairs and Community
Outreach
Kelsey Bohl, Executive Director of Marketing and University Communications
Fonte/Source: https://www.ulm.edu/news/2020/ulm_statement_60220.html
