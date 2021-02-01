ULM COMPLETES SCARLET & BLACK INVITATIONAL WITH 12 TOP-10 FINISHES

(AGENPARL) – MONROE (LOUISIANA), lun 01 febbraio 2021

JONESBORO, Ark. – The ULM track and field team concluded a two-meet in three-day stretch on Sunday, January 31st, with 12 Top-10 finishes at the Scarlet & Black Invitational hosted by Arkansas State. The Warhawks had four individuals reach the podium, including Nolan Smith , who captured the men’s 400-meter dash in 49.12.



Smith edged out Nathan Ferguson (UL Lafayette) by 0.01 seconds and had a 0.18 advantage over third-place Addison Ross (Arkansas State). The first-place finish marks the first in the collegiate career of Smith, whose previous career-best finish (second) came when he wrapped up the 400-meter dash of the LSU Purple Tiger in 51.85 on January 10, 2020.



Rebekka Schubert was one of three women to reach the podium for ULM, finishing second in the long jump with a mark of 18 feet, 7 1/4 inches (5.67 meters). She reached the mark in her sixth and final attempt of the event, topping a mark of 5.66 meters which came on her fourth attempt. Top honors went to Osereme Erewele (Arkansas State), who recorded a jump of 19 feet, 4 1/4 inches. Schubert tied her highest career finish in the event, which came two weeks ago in the LSU Purple Tiger and came through with her fourth career Top-5 finish.



The Warhawks sent two to the podium in the women’s 400-meter dash after Brittney Roberson and Stella Konstantinidou crossed the line in succession, finishing second and third, respectively. Roberson earned the best finish of her ULM career when she completed the race in 58.02 seconds, topping a previous third-place finish that came in the Samford Invitational on February 15, 2020.



Konstantinidou followed shortly thereafter in third place, notching a time of 58.20, enjoying the first Top-3 finish in her career. Jasmine Williams also competed in the women’s 400-meter dash for ULM, placing seventh with a time of 59.27.



Jakob Fudge narrowly missed a third-place finish in the men’s weight throw event, placing fourth with a heave of 57 feet (17.37m), the best of two Warhawk competitors. Fudge’s best throw came on his fourth toss, besting a mark of 17.30 meters in his first attempt. Teammate Jacob Houston earned a ninth-place finish in the men’s weight throw after reaching a distance to 44 feet, 9 1/2 inches (13.65 meters) on the afternoon.



The women’s weight throw resulted in three Top-10 finishes for the Warhawks, including Brianna Sam , who finished fourth with a mark of 58 feet, 2 1/2 inches (17.74 meters). Sam finished in front of teammate Hannah Blood , who claimed fifth with a heave of 56 feet, 1 inch on her seventh attempt. Junior Alivia Busch was 10th after reaching 52 feet 1/2 inch in the event.



That was one of two Top-10 finishes for Busch, whose best finish (sixth) came in the women’s shot put. Busch reached a distance of 44 feet, 6 1/4 inches on her third and fifth toss of the day.



ULM competes in the final regular season indoor meet of the season on Sunday, Feb. 7, when it heads to Birmingham, Alabama, to take part in the Jaguar Invitational hosted by South Alabama. It will be the final warm-up for Warhawks, who will participate in the Sun Belt Championships, set for Feb. 22-23 in Birmingham.



Scarlet & Black Individual Results (ULM Individuals Only)



Fonte/Source: https://ulmwarhawks.com/news/2021/1/31/track-field-ulm-completes-scarlet-black-invitational-with-12-top-10-finishes.aspx