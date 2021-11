(AGENPARL) – gio 11 novembre 2021 National Press Releases/FBI Dallas/Jackson News

Ukrainian Arrested and Charged with Ransomware Attack on Kaseya

The Justice Department announced recent actions taken against two foreign nationals charged with deploying Sodinokibi/REvil ransomware to attack businesses and government entities in the U.S.

Nov. 8, 2021

