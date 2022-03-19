(AGENPARL) – sab 19 marzo 2022 Ukraine: UNESCO implementing new emergency measures to protect journalists

Paris, 17 March 2022 – Today UNESCO announced new emergency measures

to protect journalists in Ukraine, to help displaced Ukrainian

journalist unions to continue their work and to support the free flow

of information about the war. The Organization is providing an initial

batch of 125 sets of Personal Protective Equipment as well as training

on hostile environments.

“Every day, journalists and media workers are risking their lives in

Ukraine to provide life-saving information to local populations and

inform the world of the reality of this war. We are determined to

support and protect them in every way possible. UNESCO has been

resolutely committed to this since the beginning of the crisis, in

close collaboration with its international partners and local

professionals”, said Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO.

From the first day of the war, UNESCO has consistently called for the

respect of international law to protect journalists, technicians,

fixers and other media professionals as civilians in a conflict zone,

and to refrain from any attack on communication infrastructure. The

Organizsation has also monitored attacks on journalists and damage to

press infrastructure, as well as systematically condemning the killing

of at least four journalists and the wounding of several others.

The UN agency is in constant contact with local journalists’

associations, international NGOs and online platforms to identify

needs, provide technical advice and work on urgent interventions. To

respond to these needs, Audrey Azoulay announced Wednesday several

additional emergency measures to be rolled out this week by UNESCO.

1. Providing protective equipment

Thousands of journalists are reporting from the ground in Ukraine,

many without the necessary protective equipment or training. This

especially includes local Ukrainian journalists who previously

reported on local issues and have been thrust into the role of war

correspondents, unprepared for the risks they now face.

UNESCO is providing them with an initial batch of 125 sets of Personal

Protective Equipment (PPE), consisting of bullet-proof press vests and

helmets. They will be distributed from next week by Reporters Without

Borders (RSF), via its Press Freedom Centre in L’viv, and the

International Federation of Journalists (IFJ).

“As attacks on journalists during the war have already shown, having

high quality Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) can save lives. That

is why UNESCO is working with its partners to minimise the number of

journalists operating without this critical equipment”, explained

Audrey Azoulay.

Tuesday, the Director-General of UNESCO called on UNESCO Member States

to support this effort and provide the financial resources to amplify

2. Training journalists to work safely in war zones

UNESCO is translating into Ukrainian and distributing in multiple

languages its training manual for journalists on hostile environments,

developed together with RSF.

In addition to this manual, UNESCO is organizing online courses in

Hostile Environment and First Aid Training (HEFAT) as well as the

psychological trauma associated with operating in a conflict zone, in

partnership with IFJ and RSF. UNESCO will also support efforts to

establish in-person training, particularly at the Press Freedom centre

in L’viv.

Furthermore, UNESCO is providing funding so that trained professionals

can be available 24 hours a day through a dedicated hotline set up by

National Union of Journalists of Ukraine, which journalists can call

if they need assistance evacuating from a danger zone.

3. Helping displaced Ukrainian journalist unions

UNESCO is working with the International Federation of Journalists to

relocate the offices of Ukraine’s two journalist unions to Poland,

close to the border with Ukraine.

This relocation will ensure that the National Union of Journalists of

Ukraine (NUJU), with more than 4000 members, and the Independent Media

Trade Union of Ukraine (IMTUU), with around 2000, can continue to

provide practical support to all journalists in Ukraine and those who

have fled to neighbouring countries.

