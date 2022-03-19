(AGENPARL) – sab 19 marzo 2022 Ukraine: UNESCO implementing new emergency measures to protect journalists
Paris, 17 March 2022 – Today UNESCO announced new emergency measures
to protect journalists in Ukraine, to help displaced Ukrainian
journalist unions to continue their work and to support the free flow
of information about the war. The Organization is providing an initial
batch of 125 sets of Personal Protective Equipment as well as training
on hostile environments.
“Every day, journalists and media workers are risking their lives in
Ukraine to provide life-saving information to local populations and
inform the world of the reality of this war. We are determined to
support and protect them in every way possible. UNESCO has been
resolutely committed to this since the beginning of the crisis, in
close collaboration with its international partners and local
professionals”, said Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO.
From the first day of the war, UNESCO has consistently called for the
respect of international law to protect journalists, technicians,
fixers and other media professionals as civilians in a conflict zone,
and to refrain from any attack on communication infrastructure. The
Organizsation has also monitored attacks on journalists and damage to
press infrastructure, as well as systematically condemning the killing
of at least four journalists and the wounding of several others.
The UN agency is in constant contact with local journalists’
associations, international NGOs and online platforms to identify
needs, provide technical advice and work on urgent interventions. To
respond to these needs, Audrey Azoulay announced Wednesday several
additional emergency measures to be rolled out this week by UNESCO.
1. Providing protective equipment
Thousands of journalists are reporting from the ground in Ukraine,
many without the necessary protective equipment or training. This
especially includes local Ukrainian journalists who previously
reported on local issues and have been thrust into the role of war
correspondents, unprepared for the risks they now face.
UNESCO is providing them with an initial batch of 125 sets of Personal
Protective Equipment (PPE), consisting of bullet-proof press vests and
helmets. They will be distributed from next week by Reporters Without
Borders (RSF), via its Press Freedom Centre in L’viv, and the
International Federation of Journalists (IFJ).
“As attacks on journalists during the war have already shown, having
high quality Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) can save lives. That
is why UNESCO is working with its partners to minimise the number of
journalists operating without this critical equipment”, explained
Audrey Azoulay.
Tuesday, the Director-General of UNESCO called on UNESCO Member States
to support this effort and provide the financial resources to amplify
2. Training journalists to work safely in war zones
UNESCO is translating into Ukrainian and distributing in multiple
languages its training manual for journalists on hostile environments,
developed together with RSF.
In addition to this manual, UNESCO is organizing online courses in
Hostile Environment and First Aid Training (HEFAT) as well as the
psychological trauma associated with operating in a conflict zone, in
partnership with IFJ and RSF. UNESCO will also support efforts to
establish in-person training, particularly at the Press Freedom centre
in L’viv.
Furthermore, UNESCO is providing funding so that trained professionals
can be available 24 hours a day through a dedicated hotline set up by
National Union of Journalists of Ukraine, which journalists can call
if they need assistance evacuating from a danger zone.
3. Helping displaced Ukrainian journalist unions
UNESCO is working with the International Federation of Journalists to
relocate the offices of Ukraine’s two journalist unions to Poland,
close to the border with Ukraine.
This relocation will ensure that the National Union of Journalists of
Ukraine (NUJU), with more than 4000 members, and the Independent Media
Trade Union of Ukraine (IMTUU), with around 2000, can continue to
provide practical support to all journalists in Ukraine and those who
have fled to neighbouring countries.
Fonte news : Christian FLAMMIA
