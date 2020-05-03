domenica, Maggio 3, 2020
CORONAVIRUS, DPC: CALA NUMERO MALATI, NUMERO DECESSI PIU’ BASSO IN DUE MESI

CORONAVIRUS, SALVINI: RIMETTERE AL CENTRO LIBERTA’, FASE2 CON TROPPA CONFUSIONE

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MARTHA RADDATZ OF ABC’S THIS WEEK WITH…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MARTHA RADDATZ OF ABC’S THIS WEEK WITH…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MARTHA RADDATZ OF ABC’S THIS WEEK WITH…

INFORMAZIONE: BOLDRINI (PD), LIBERTà DI STAMPA PILASTRO DEMOCRAZIA

COMUNICATO STAMPA.

CORONAVIRUS, SPERANZA: RESPONSABILITA’ DI TUTTI SARA’ FONDAMENTALE

LIBERTà DI STAMPA: FASSINO (PD), ONORE AI GIORNALISTI CADUTI

CORE TOPICS OF THE TALKS OF STATE SECRETARY KLUS WITH HIS CROATIAN…

UKRAINE: UKRAINE’S MRLS FOR MICROBIOLOGICAL CONTAMINANTS

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), dom 03 maggio 2020

This report lists Maximum Residue Levels (MRLs) for microbiological contaminates in different food products. These requirements are adopted by Ministry of Health Care of Ukraine Order 548 and went into power in August of 2015. These requirements are applicable to all domestically produced and imported meat, seafood, egg, milk and dairy products, infant formula, pre-cut fruits and vegetables, sprouted seeds, unpasteurized fruit and vegetable juices.

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/ukraine-ukraines-mrls-microbiological-contaminants

