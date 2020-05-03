(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), dom 03 maggio 2020

This report lists Maximum Residue Levels (MRLs) for microbiological contaminates in different food products. These requirements are adopted by Ministry of Health Care of Ukraine Order 548 and went into power in August of 2015. These requirements are applicable to all domestically produced and imported meat, seafood, egg, milk and dairy products, infant formula, pre-cut fruits and vegetables, sprouted seeds, unpasteurized fruit and vegetable juices.

Ukraine: Ukraine’s MRLs for Microbiological Contaminants

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/ukraine-ukraines-mrls-microbiological-contaminants