MY2020/21 sugar production is forecast down to over 1.5 million metric tons, representing another step in a downward trend that has continued over the last three years. Local sugar producers are squeezed between a gradually shrinking domestic market, which represents the lion’s share of their consumers, and decreasing world prices making exports less attractive. In order to stay afloat, sugar producers are working on increasing the quality of sugar produced, as well as putting more effort into diversification, selling by-products and moving into biofuels.

Ukraine: Sugar Annual

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/ukraine-sugar-annual-4