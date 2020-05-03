domenica, Maggio 3, 2020
Breaking News

CORONAVIRUS, DPC: CALA NUMERO MALATI, NUMERO DECESSI PIU’ BASSO IN DUE MESI

CORONAVIRUS, SALVINI: RIMETTERE AL CENTRO LIBERTA’, FASE2 CON TROPPA CONFUSIONE

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MARTHA RADDATZ OF ABC’S THIS WEEK WITH…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MARTHA RADDATZ OF ABC’S THIS WEEK WITH…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MARTHA RADDATZ OF ABC’S THIS WEEK WITH…

INFORMAZIONE: BOLDRINI (PD), LIBERTà DI STAMPA PILASTRO DEMOCRAZIA

COMUNICATO STAMPA.

CORONAVIRUS, SPERANZA: RESPONSABILITA’ DI TUTTI SARA’ FONDAMENTALE

LIBERTà DI STAMPA: FASSINO (PD), ONORE AI GIORNALISTI CADUTI

CORE TOPICS OF THE TALKS OF STATE SECRETARY KLUS WITH HIS CROATIAN…

Agenparl
Image default
Home » UKRAINE: SUGAR ANNUAL

UKRAINE: SUGAR ANNUAL

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), dom 03 maggio 2020

MY2020/21 sugar production is forecast down to over 1.5 million metric tons, representing another step in a downward trend that has continued over the last three years. Local sugar producers are squeezed between a gradually shrinking domestic market, which represents the lion’s share of their consumers, and decreasing world prices making exports less attractive. In order to stay afloat, sugar producers are working on increasing the quality of sugar produced, as well as putting more effort into diversification, selling by-products and moving into biofuels.

Ukraine: Sugar Annual

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/ukraine-sugar-annual-4

Post collegati

NICARAGUA: OILSEEDS AND PRODUCTS ANNUAL

Redazione

UKRAINE: SUGAR ANNUAL

Redazione

UKRAINE: UKRAINE’S MRLS FOR MICROBIOLOGICAL CONTAMINANTS

Redazione

SOUTH AFRICA: SOUTH AFRICA CONTINUES CORN EXPORTS AMIDST COVID-19 LOCKDOWN

Redazione

ROMANIA: ROMANIA APPROVES NEW BIOFUELS BLENDING EXEMPTIONS

Redazione

SOUTH AFRICA: UNITED STATES POULTRY EXPORTS TO SOUTH AFRICA CONTINUE STEADY INCREASE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More