venerdì, Novembre 20, 2020
Breaking News

LA TRAGEDIA DI BRUMADINHO: I VESCOVI BRASILIANI INVOCANO TRASPARENZA ED EQUITà

TUTTI AL CONVENTO DI MONTEROSSO, PER DARE UN’ANIMA AL DIGITALE

CALABRIA: LA VICINANZA DEI VESCOVI ALLA DIFFICILE CONDIZIONE SANITARIA

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 179 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE SUI LAVORI…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 921 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE SUI LAVORI…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 391 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE SUI LAVORI…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1127 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE SUI LAVORI…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 189 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 922 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE SUI LAVORI…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 641 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

Agenparl

UKRAINE: STATEMENT BY THE SPOKESPERSON ON STEPS TAKEN BY THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION TO FURTHER UNDERMINE THE TERRITORIAL INTEGRITY OF UKRAINE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), ven 20 novembre 2020

On 4 November 2020, President Putin signed a decree that facilitates the recognition by the Russian Federation of documents and vehicle registrations issued to citizens and permanent residents of Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk regions. This constitutes yet another attempt by Russia to undermine Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

Fonte/Source: https://eeas.europa.eu/headquarters/headquarters-homepage/88985/ukraine-statement-spokesperson-steps-taken-russian-federation-further-undermine-territorial_en

Post collegati

GERMAN OWNERS BACK NEW IMO LINE ON GREENHOUSE GASES

Redazione

UKRAINE: STATEMENT BY THE SPOKESPERSON ON STEPS TAKEN BY THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION TO FURTHER UNDERMINE THE TERRITORIAL INTEGRITY OF UKRAINE

Redazione

BACTERIA CONVINCE THEIR SQUID HOST TO CREATE A LESS HOSTILE WORK ENVIRONMENT

Redazione

PATIENTS STRONGLY FAVOR BANNING BACON IN HOSPITALS, ACCORDING TO NEW SURVEY

Redazione

GRANT ENABLES FIRST NATIONWIDE EFFORT TO SAVE NATIVE BEES

Redazione

A FILTER FOR ENVIRONMENTAL REMEDIATION

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More