UKRAINE: STATEMENT BY THE SPOKESPERSON ON STEPS TAKEN BY THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION TO FURTHER UNDERMINE THE TERRITORIAL INTEGRITY OF UKRAINE

On 4 November 2020, President Putin signed a decree that facilitates the recognition by the Russian Federation of documents and vehicle registrations issued to citizens and permanent residents of Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk regions. This constitutes yet another attempt by Russia to undermine Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

Fonte/Source: https://eeas.europa.eu/headquarters/headquarters-homepage/88985/ukraine-statement-spokesperson-steps-taken-russian-federation-further-undermine-territorial_en