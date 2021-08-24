(AGENPARL) – mar 24 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to Secretary’s Remarks for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

08/24/2021 12:01 AM EDT

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

On behalf of the United States of America, I send best wishes to the people of Ukraine as you celebrate your Independence Day.

Thirty years ago, Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada made the bold choice for Ukraine to chart a new course as an independent, democratic, and sovereign state grounded in European values. In the three decades since that historic decision, Ukraine’s trajectory toward its Euro-Atlantic future has been clear, and the Ukrainian people can be proud of their achievements.

Throughout this period, the United States has stood with you. We are resolute in our belief that a democratic, prosperous, and secure Ukraine is in the interest not only of the people of Ukraine, but also of the United States and the international community. We will continue to support you in your efforts to achieve your Euro-Atlantic aspirations, to restore and secure Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders, and to defend against Russia’s aggression. Your current reform efforts are key to meeting these goals, and we remain your close partner as you work to advance anti-corruption efforts, promote economic growth, and fulfill the promise of the Revolution of Dignity.

The United States is committed to strengthening our relationship with Ukraine as we work together to build a prosperous future for all Ukrainians. Congratulations on 30 years of independence!

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this