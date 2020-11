(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), gio 12 novembre 2020

European Parliament has recognized equivalence of cereal seed produced in Ukraine. Growth of corn seed exports to the EU by international seed companies might be the most likely outcome. These might be followed by wheat and barley seed exports to the European market.

Ukraine: Green Light for Ukrainian Seeds to the EU

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/ukraine-green-light-ukrainian-seeds-eu