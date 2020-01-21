21 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

CONTE ALL'INAUGURAZIONE DELL’A.A. DELL’UNIVERSITà DI FIRENZE

IRAQ: DUE RAZZI ESPLODONO VICINO ALL’AMBASCIATA USA

“PENSIERI NASCOSTI” DI FRANCESCO, NELLE OMELIE A SANTA MARTA

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XV N. 247 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XV N. 248 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

TOTAL FIXED INTERNET SUBSCRIPTIONS RISE BY 11.6%

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MARGARITA ROJAS OF CARACOL TV

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MARGARITA ROJAS OF CARACOL TV

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MARGARITA ROJAS OF CARACOL TV

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JANUARY 21, 2020

Home » UK STATISTICS AUTHORITY BOARD MINUTE 31 OCTOBER 2019
Agenparl English Economia Politica Estera Social Network

UK STATISTICS AUTHORITY BOARD MINUTE 31 OCTOBER 2019

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – United Kingdom, mar 21 gennaio 2020

  1. Minutes and Matters Arising
  2. Report from the Authority Chair
  3. Report from Committee Chair
  4. Report from the Chief Executive
  5. Report from the Director-General for Regulation
  6. Strategy
  7. Data Acquisition
  8. EU Exit Update
  9. RPI Forward Look / Look Back
  10. RPI Corrections Policy
  11. Census Update
  12. Any Other Business

Next meeting: 30 November 2019, London, 09:15 – 14:00

Fonte/Source: https://www.statisticsauthority.gov.uk/publication/uk-statistics-authority-board-minute-31-october-2019/

Related posts

RECORD NUMBER OF FIRMS INVEST IN HK

Redazione

GIORNATA DELLA MEMORIA E GIORNO DEL RICORDO: IL CALENDARIO DEGLI EVENTI

Redazione

LUXEMBOURG STRENGTHENS ITS POSITION AS AN EU BLOCKCHAIN HUB

Redazione

UK STATISTICS AUTHORITY BOARD MINUTE 31 OCTOBER 2019

Redazione

ANCIENT MEAN CURVATURES FLOWS

Redazione

AEROBIC DEHYDROGENATION OF AMINES TO NITRILES CATALYZED BY TRIAZOLYLIDENE RUTHENIUM COMPLEXES WITH O 2  AS TERMINAL OXIDANT

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More