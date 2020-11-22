domenica, Novembre 22, 2020
Breaking News

UK RESPONSE TO ARRESTS OF HUMAN RIGHTS WORKERS IN EGYPT

MONSIGNOR MARCO PAVAN è IL MAESTRO DELLA SISTINA

FRANCESCO AI GIOVANI: NON “VIVACCHIATE”, SCEGLIERE DIO RENDE FELICI

TREATY ON OPEN SKIES

TREATY ON OPEN SKIES

DA PANAMA A LISBONA: TESTIMONIANZE E PROPOSTE DEI GIOVANI

PREMIO BONTà. TESTIMONI DI BENE DAI LUOGHI DELLA PANDEMIA

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – NOVEMBER 22, 2020

YEMEN SULL’ORLO DELLA PEGGIORE CARESTIA MONDIALE

ACCANTO AI SACERDOTI, MISSIONARI DEL VANGELO

Agenparl

UK RESPONSE TO ARRESTS OF HUMAN RIGHTS WORKERS IN EGYPT

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), dom 22 novembre 2020

An FCDO spokesperson said:

The UK is deeply concerned about the arrest of 3 staff members from the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights (EIPR): Executive Director Gasser Abdel Razek, and employees Mohammed Basheer and Karim Ennarah.

We have been in regular contact with the Egyptian authorities since the arrests took place, and the Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has raised the issue directly with his Egyptian counterpart. We are working closely with partners in the international community who share our concerns.

All human rights defenders should be able to work without fear of arrest or reprisals.

Published 22 November 2020

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-response-to-arrests-of-human-rights-workers-in-egypt

Post collegati

UK RESPONSE TO ARRESTS OF HUMAN RIGHTS WORKERS IN EGYPT

Redazione

SOCIAL JUSTICE FOR CHILDREN AND YOUNG PEOPLE [ELECTRONIC RESOURCE] : INTERNATIONAL PERSPECTIVES / EDITED BY CAROLINE S. CLAUSS-EHLERS, ARADHANA BELA SOOD, MARK D. WEIST.

Redazione

UK GOVERNMENT-SUPPORTED MASS COVID-19 TESTING BEGINS IN MERTHYR

Redazione

NEWS STORY: UK GOVERNMENT-SUPPORTED MASS COVID-19 TESTING BEGINS IN MERTHYR

Redazione

EGYPT: STATEMENT BY THE SPOKESPERSON ON RECENT ARRESTS OF HUMAN RIGHTS ACTIVISTS

Redazione

GOVERNMENT STEPS IN TO HELP HOMEOWNERS CAUGHT UP IN ‘ESW1’ PROCESS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More