lun 31 maggio 2021

The Department of Immigration wishes to advise the public that the UK Government has confirmed that individuals attempting to renew their BOTC (Bermuda) passports, acquire initial passports, or have their lost or stolen passports replaced can expect delays up to 11 weeks.

Following a recent spike in clients reporting long wait times to renew passports, the Department contacted the UK authorities, who unfortunately confirmed the 11-week timeframe.