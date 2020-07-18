sabato, Luglio 18, 2020
UH THRIFT SHOP REOPENS WITH A SALE TO SAVE THE SERVICE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – HAWAIIAN ISLANDS, sab 18 luglio 2020

Exterior of the Women's Campus Club Thrift Shop

The University of Hawaiʻi Women’s Campus Club announced that it will reopen the UH Thrift Shop with COVID-19 safety guidelines on July 21.

Due to concerns for the safety of volunteers and customers, the UH Thrift Shop is requiring the use of face masks, enforcing six-feet physical distancing, providing hand sanitizer for all shoppers and will be taking temperatures upon entry with a no-touch thermometer.

Additionally, the UH Thrift Shop is offering a Half-Off Everything Fall Semester and Save the Thrift Shop sale. The thrift shop was notified that it will lose its space at the end of August 2020 and appreciates all support from the UH ʻohana.

UH Thrift Shop details

The UH Thrift Shop has generated revenue to support projects throughout the UH System since 1971. The thrift shop has moved to the previous UH Federal Credit Union building, which is across the street from the thrift shop’s former location on East-West Road.

The thrift shop accepts cash and credit cards for payments. Item and clothing donations will be accepted during operating hours to prevent theft.

New operating hours:

  • Tuesday: 11 a.m.–2 p.m.
  • Wednesday: 12 p.m.–3 p.m.
  • Thursday: 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

For more information, visit the UH Thrift Shop website.


Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/UHawaiiNews/~3/5wKFkUD602o/

