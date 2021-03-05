UH STUDENTS SHINE AT HEALTH CARE COMPETITION

(AGENPARL) – HAWAIIAN ISLANDS, ven 05 marzo 2021
More than two-dozen University of Hawaiʻi health care students from the Mānoa, Hilo and Kapiʻolani Community College campuses earned top honors in various competitive categories at the 16th Annual Hawaiʻi Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA)–Future Health Professionals Virtual State Leadership Conference. The international organization specializes in empowering students to become leaders in the global health community through education, collaboration and experience.
UH Hilo
- Sophia Shea, first place, epidemiology
- Alannah Shinde, first place, health informatics
- Zyrill Dayne Dela Cruz, first place, medical math
- Kit Neikirk, third place, medical math
- Christian Lopez, third place, pharmacology
- Jerrybelle Domingo-Recto, second place, nursing assisting
- Rhodney Hernando, first place, physical therapy
- Shayne Cabudol, second place, physical therapy
- Jaclyn Tennett, first place, clinical specialty
- Jennifer Nakano, first place, Researched Persuasive Writing and Speaking
- Travis Taylor, third place, Researched Persuasive Writing and Speaking
UH Mānoa
- Shaira Mae Padron, first place, behavioral health
- Jolene Mae Pascua, second place, behavioral health
- Brycen Kawamoto, first place, CPR/first aid
- Rei Koinuma, first place, CPR/first aid
- Katrina Mae Tolentino, first place, medical law and ethics
- Chelsea Nguyen, second place, medical math
- Huanli Hu, first place, pathophysiology
- Mai-Phi Tran-Dang, first place, pharmacology
- Josephine Kaohi, first place, prepared speaking
- Jasci-Ann Fikany, second place, Researched Persuasive Writing and Speaking
Kapiʻolani Community College
- Ma Ritzelle Acosta, first place, nursing assisting
- Kassie Nicole Ramos, second place, CPR/first aid
- Fatimah Grace Saludares, second place, CPR/first aid
- Samantha Patanapaiboon, first place, medical assisting
- Imee Subia, second place, medical assisting
- Sarah Alchalabi, third place, medical assisting
- Charity Dabalos, first place, medical spelling
- Cassie Millar, first place, medical terminology
- Maenelle Chloe Marquez, second place, medical terminology
HOSA’s virtual conference hosted more than 870 participants from Hawaiʻi ranging from students in middle school, high school and college levels.
The UH HOSA teams from each of the three campuses will compete at the 2021 HOSA International Leadership Conference, June 23–26, 2021, in Orlando, Florida.
