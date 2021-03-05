UH STUDENTS SHINE AT HEALTH CARE COMPETITION

(AGENPARL) – HAWAIIAN ISLANDS, ven 05 marzo 2021

More than two-dozen University of Hawaiʻi health care students from the Mānoa, Hilo and Kapiʻolani Community College campuses earned top honors in various competitive categories at the 16th Annual Hawaiʻi Health Occupations Students of America ( HOSA )–Future Health Professionals Virtual State Leadership Conference. The international organization specializes in empowering students to become leaders in the global health community through education, collaboration and experience.

UH Hilo

Sophia Shea , first place, epidemiology

, first place, epidemiology Alannah Shinde , first place, health informatics

, first place, health informatics Zyrill Dayne Dela Cruz , first place, medical math

, first place, medical math Kit Neikirk , third place, medical math

, third place, medical math Christian Lopez , third place, pharmacology

, third place, pharmacology Jerrybelle Domingo-Recto , second place, nursing assisting

, second place, nursing assisting Rhodney Hernando , first place, physical therapy

, first place, physical therapy Shayne Cabudol , second place, physical therapy

, second place, physical therapy Jaclyn Tennett , first place, clinical specialty

, first place, clinical specialty Jennifer Nakano , first place, Researched Persuasive Writing and Speaking

, first place, Researched Persuasive Writing and Speaking Travis Taylor, third place, Researched Persuasive Writing and Speaking

UH Mānoa

Shaira Mae Padron , first place, behavioral health

, first place, behavioral health Jolene Mae Pascua , second place, behavioral health

, second place, behavioral health Brycen Kawamoto , first place, CPR /first aid

, first place, /first aid Rei Koinuma , first place, CPR /first aid

, first place, /first aid Katrina Mae Tolentino , first place, medical law and ethics

, first place, medical law and ethics Chelsea Nguyen , second place, medical math

, second place, medical math Huanli Hu , first place, pathophysiology

, first place, pathophysiology Mai-Phi Tran-Dang , first place, pharmacology

, first place, pharmacology Josephine Kaohi , first place, prepared speaking

, first place, prepared speaking Jasci-Ann Fikany, second place, Researched Persuasive Writing and Speaking

Kapiʻolani Community College

Ma Ritzelle Acosta , first place, nursing assisting

, first place, nursing assisting Kassie Nicole Ramos , second place, CPR /first aid

, second place, /first aid Fatimah Grace Saludares , second place, CPR /first aid

, second place, /first aid Samantha Patanapaiboon , first place, medical assisting

, first place, medical assisting Imee Subia , second place, medical assisting

, second place, medical assisting Sarah Alchalabi , third place, medical assisting

, third place, medical assisting Charity Dabalos , first place, medical spelling

, first place, medical spelling Cassie Millar , first place, medical terminology

, first place, medical terminology Maenelle Chloe Marquez, second place, medical terminology

HOSA ’s virtual conference hosted more than 870 participants from Hawaiʻi ranging from students in middle school, high school and college levels.

The UH HOSA teams from each of the three campuses will compete at the 2021 HOSA International Leadership Conference, June 23–26, 2021, in Orlando, Florida.

