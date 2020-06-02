UH PRESS JOURNAL CULTURAL WORK SUPPORTED BY NATIONAL GRANTS

(AGENPARL) – HAWAIIAN ISLANDS, mar 02 giugno 2020

The biannual journal Mānoa: A Pacific Journal of International Writing by the University of Hawaiʻi Press is the recipient of two national grants in support of cultural projects and literary work.

The National Endowment for the Arts ( NEA ) awarded Mānoa an Art Works grant of $10,000 for its artistically excellent projects that celebrate American creativity and cultural heritage. The grant that Mānoa received was one of many that NEA sponsors to fund projects in every state.

The Community of Literary Magazines and Presses, in alliance with the Amazon Literary Partnership , awarded Mānoa a 2020 Literary Magazine Fund grant of $5,000. The Literary Magazine Fund was launched in 2019 to help support the crucial work of literary publishers.

Mānoa is one of three UH Press journals that celebrated 30 years of publishing in 2019. It has published more than 60 issues and has featured the work of more than a thousand contributors from all over the world.

The grants will be used to help strengthen the journal and provide the opportunity to publish Mānoa’s summer 2020 issue, Tyranny Lessons: International Prose, Poetry, and Performance, a collection of writing about ordinary people struggling against the restrictions on lives, movements and thoughts imposed by intolerant societies, repressive political systems and failed states.





