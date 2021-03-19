UH PRESIDENT PROVIDES COMPREHENSIVE COVID-19 UPDATE TO BOARD OF REGENTS

(AGENPARL) – HAWAIIAN ISLANDS, ven 19 marzo 2021
University of Hawaiʻi President David Lassner provided a comprehensive update on all matters related to COVID-19 and the 10-campus university system in his monthly report to the Board of Regents on March 18. The president also provided an update on the federal funds available to UH after the latest COVID-19 relief bill was signed into law on March 11.
Lassner also provided an update for summer and fall 2021.
Highlights include:
- Hawaiʻi leads the nation in low COVID-19 cases (video)
- COVID-19 cases at UH (video)
- Surveillance testing at UH Mānoa (video)
- Get Vaccinated UH! campaign (video)
- All UH employees, including student employees, offered vaccine (video)
- UH COVID-19 Heroes (video)
- Commencement plans for spring 2021 (video)
- Fall 2021 will be a transition semester (video)
- UH has key role in state vaccination program, staff volunteering at vaccine points of dispensing (video)
- Foodbank drive underway at UH (video)
