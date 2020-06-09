martedì, Giugno 9, 2020
UH MAUI COLLEGE HOSTS DRIVE-THROUGH COMMENCEMENT

(AGENPARL) – HAWAIIAN ISLANDS, mar 09 giugno 2020

In these challenging times, the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College was eager to try a novel way to celebrate the class of 2020. On June 6, graduates took to their cars in their caps and gowns and drove through the campus to pick up their diplomas and savor that special moment of recognition for their hard work in front of their family, friends, fellow graduates and UH Maui College faculty and staff.

“I would like to congratulate all of our graduates,” said UH Maui College Chancellor Lui Hokoana. “You will always be remembered as the coronavirus graduating class. You have overcome huge barriers to complete your degree and you should be proud of yourself.”

While this was not the commencement ceremony the graduates had in mind, the bright smiles on their faces as they received their diplomas and took photos served as shining reminders of their dedication to their education, despite the difficulties they faced in their final semester.

“Although these changes were challenging, I believe this experience will serve you well in your careers or continued studies,” Hokoana shared. “You have risen to the occasion and now you have arrived.”

The celebration did not end with the drive-through style graduation. UH Maui College hosted a virtual ceremony that was available by streaming or cable, with live music from Kūikawā and a post-commencement concert with Kahālāwai featuring Joshua Kahula and Piʻilani Arias.

View the virtual spring commencement on YouTube, Facebook or MCTV Live.

Fonte/Source: https://www.hawaii.edu/news/2020/06/08/uh-maui-college-drive-through-commencement/

