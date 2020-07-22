mercoledì, Luglio 22, 2020
UH MāNOA MEN’S VOLLEYBALL RECOGNIZED FOR TEAM ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – HAWAIIAN ISLANDS, mer 22 luglio 2020

men's volleyball team celebrating

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa men’s volleyball team has been honored for its academic excellence for the third time in the last four years.

Sponsored by the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) the Rainbow Warrior volleyball players are the recipient of the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award, which they also received in 2017 and 2019.

The men’s volleyball team was one of just 38 men’s collegiate teams—and one of two Big West Conference schools—to earn the award for the 2020 season. Of the 38 teams, only 10 teams compete in Division I.

The award comes less than two weeks after the Big West Conference announced its spring all-academic list which included nine men’s volleyball players.

The award, which was initiated after the 1992–93 academic year, honors collegiate and high school volleyball teams that displayed excellence in the classroom during the school year by maintaining at least a 3.30 cumulative team GPA on a 4.0 scale or a 4.10 cumulative team GPA on a 5.0 scale.

For more details, visit the UH Mānoa athletics website.


Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/UHawaiiNews/~3/HwtvePV98bk/

