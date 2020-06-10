UH MāNOA IMPRESSIVE IN LATEST INTERNATIONAL COLLEGE RANKINGS

(AGENPARL) – HAWAIIAN ISLANDS, mer 10 giugno 2020

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa is among the top 2 percent of more than 26,000 worldwide universities, according to the 2021 Quacquarelli Symonds ( QS ) World University Rankings.

QS ranked UH Mānoa No. 333 internationally and No. 62 in the U.S. based on academic and employer reputation, faculty/student ratio, citations per faculty, and the proportion of international faculty and students. The London-based system is considered a global leader in higher education strategy.

UH Mānoa ranked higher than universities such as Washington State University (No. 411 internationally), University of California-Santa Cruz (No. 416 internationally), Colorado State University (No. 443 internationally) and Oregon State University (No. 499 internationally).

“Our latest QS World University Rankings are a testament to our faculty, staff and students,” UH Mānoa Provost Michael Bruno said. “Through their dedication and hard work, UH Mānoa is increasingly recognized as one of the premier comprehensive research universities in the world.”

In May, QS ranked UH Mānoa No. 66 out of the top 300 U.S. universities in its inaugural list with an additional focus on diversity, internationalization and employability.

Methodology

Academic reputation is calculated from an annual QS survey designed to evaluate the perceptions of academics from around the world in terms of research. Employer reputation is determined from another annual QS survey which gathers the views of employers on the institutions providing the best professionals.

Faculty/student ratio is calculated by the number of academic staff compared to the number of students. Citations per faculty is a ratio measuring the average number of citations obtained per faculty member. QS said it is an estimate of the impact and quality of the scientific work produced.

The international faculty and international students categories are based on the proportion of faculty members and students from international countries.

Other rankings

UH Mānoa also received these prominent rankings:

