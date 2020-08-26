mercoledì, Agosto 26, 2020
UH LAW SCHOOL WELCOMES INCOMING STUDENTS

(AGENPARL) – HAWAIIAN ISLANDS, mer 26 agosto 2020

Exterior of the Law building

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa William S. Richardson School of Law welcomed an incoming class of 116 to the fall semester with a four-day Zoom orientation August 15, 17–19 that included encouragement and advice about the challenges ahead, as well as a virtual moment during which Hawaiʻi Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald administered the student pledge from his Supreme Court chambers.

Recktenwald took the opportunity to inspire the students to commit themselves to caring for their community, especially in ways that increase access to justice.

He praised the UH law school for what it does “to make our community a more safe and just place,” citing the clinics that bring students into a wide range of service projects, and the 60 hours of pro bono work each student completes before graduation, which was originally a student-led initiative.

man smiling
Hawaiʻi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald.

Recktenwald also welcomed Dean Camille Nelson, calling her “a remarkable person … And absolutely the right person to lead the law school at this challenging time,” while also acknowledging former Dean Aviam Soifer’s long and successful tenure.

Dean Nelson reiterated to the students the importance of working in service of justice, and in service to others.

“Clearly, how you move through this world matters, and Richardson lawyers are known for their excellence and professionalism,” she said.

The incoming students include: 86 full-time juris doctor students; 19 part-time juris doctor students; 7 students in the master’s degree program; 3 in the advanced juris doctor program; and 1 in the doctoral program. Of the entering students, 85 are Hawaiʻi residents from Oʻahu, Kauaʻi, Maui and Hawaiʻi Island, and 51.4 percent are women.

For more see the UH law school website.

The post UH law school welcomes incoming students first appeared on University of Hawaiʻi System News.

Fonte/Source: https://www.hawaii.edu/news/2020/08/25/law-school-welcomes-students/

