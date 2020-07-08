mercoledì, Luglio 8, 2020
Breaking News

INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS ARE WELCOME IN THE U.S.

INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS ARE WELCOME IN THE U.S.

AFRICA-EUROPE YOUTH MEET-UP: ENGAGING AFRICAN, EUROPEAN AND DIASPORA YOUTH

AFRICA-EUROPE YOUTH MEET-UP

LISBONA, CONTE: RISPOSTE EUROPEE CONTRO LA CRISI DEVE ESSERE FORTE E AMBIZIOSA

CORONAVIRUS, IL PRESIDENTE BRASILIANO BOLSONARO È POSITIVO

MARTEDì 7 LUGLIO 2020 – 236ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

NEWS STORY: PM CALL WITH CHANCELLOR MERKEL: 7 JULY 2020

PASSING OF LORNE CRANER, FORMER ASSISTANT SECRETARY OF STATE FOR THE BUREAU…

IMPLEMENTING VISA RESTRICTIONS UNDER THE RECIPROCAL ACCESS TO TIBET ACT

Agenparl

UH HILO HONORS WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL PLAYERS AS PEPSI SENIORS

by Redazione01

(AGENPARL) – HAWAIIAN ISLANDS, mer 08 luglio 2020

Kaila Lizama
Kaila Lizama

The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo honors two women’s volleyball players as the Pepsi Seniors for the week of July 5–11.

Libero Kaila Lizama had a banner year for a Vulcan team that advanced to the NCAA playoffs for the first time since 2011. She set a school record with 582 digs on the season and ranked fifth in PacWest in digs. The Kauaʻi native was also named the PacWest Defender of the Week. Lizama, who recently married former Vulcan tennis standout Vaclav Slezak, was named to the PacWest Scholar-Athlete team with a 3.32 GPA and graduated in the spring.

Middle blocker Armani Moultrie had the best season of her career as a senior in 2019. The Inglewood, Calif. native had 143 kills and a .276 attack percentage, with 44 blocks total. Moultrie had a career-best 17 kills during a three-set win over Fresno Pacific and was named the Vulcan Pepsi Athlete of the Week on October 19 after helping her team to home victories over Fresno Pacific and Dominican. Moultrie graduated in spring 2020 with a degree in marine science.

Congratulations to Lizama and Moultrie!

Read the full story at the UH Hilo Athletics website.

Armani Moultrie
Armani Moultrie


Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/UHawaiiNews/~3/8RZvHiwwINQ/

Post collegati

UH HILO HONORS WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL PLAYERS AS PEPSI SENIORS

Redazione

SILICON VALLEY ENTREPRENEUR MENTORS UH COVID-19 ECONOMIC RECOVERY PROGRAM

Redazione

NATIONAL CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY AWARD FOR HONOLULU CC ASSISTANT PROFESSOR

Redazione

UH EXTRAMURAL FUNDING TOPS $400M FOR SECOND STRAIGHT YEAR

Redazione

STUDENT INSPIRES ADDED EV CHARGING STATIONS AT UH HILO

Redazione

PROVOST BRUNO FIELDS FORUM QUESTIONS ON UPCOMING FALL SEMESTER

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More