UH HILO HONORS WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL PLAYERS AS PEPSI SENIORS

The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo honors two women’s volleyball players as the Pepsi Seniors for the week of July 5–11.

Libero Kaila Lizama had a banner year for a Vulcan team that advanced to the NCAA playoffs for the first time since 2011. She set a school record with 582 digs on the season and ranked fifth in PacWest in digs. The Kauaʻi native was also named the PacWest Defender of the Week. Lizama, who recently married former Vulcan tennis standout Vaclav Slezak, was named to the PacWest Scholar-Athlete team with a 3.32 GPA and graduated in the spring.

Middle blocker Armani Moultrie had the best season of her career as a senior in 2019. The Inglewood, Calif. native had 143 kills and a .276 attack percentage, with 44 blocks total. Moultrie had a career-best 17 kills during a three-set win over Fresno Pacific and was named the Vulcan Pepsi Athlete of the Week on October 19 after helping her team to home victories over Fresno Pacific and Dominican. Moultrie graduated in spring 2020 with a degree in marine science.

Congratulations to Lizama and Moultrie!

