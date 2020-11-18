UH EXPERTS DISCUSS LEGAL IMPACTS OF 2020 ELECTION

(AGENPARL) – HAWAIIAN ISLANDS, mer 18 novembre 2020

Four University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa experts covering the areas of law, social science and political science, will discuss “The Legal Impacts of Election 2020” in a public Zoom forum on November 18, 4–5:15 p.m. Participants can register for the panel discussion online. The password will be emailed to individuals after they register for the event.

This is the second panel discussion organized by the UH Mānoa William S. Richardson School of Law involving the impact of the 2020 election. The first was held before the election to discuss implications of what was at stake and the legal issues possibly impacted. This panel will explore actions in the wake of the election, including President Trump’s position with respect to the outcome.

The four panelists include: UH law school Professors Linda Krieger and Mari Matsuda; Professor Kathleen Sands from the Department of American Studies; and Associate Professor Colin Moore, director of the Public Policy Center.

The panel will be moderated by UH law school’s Assistant Professor Troy Andrade, director of the Ulu Lehua Scholars Program.

