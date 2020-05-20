mercoledì, Maggio 20, 2020
Breaking News

ARTICOLO CISL MEDICI TOSCANA E INTESA SINDACALE TOSCANA

BONAFEDE, RENZI: INTERVENTO DI OGGI SARA’ IN SENATO UNO DEI PIù DIFFICILI…

M5S, DI MAIO: DISPIACE RICEVERE ATTACCHI STRUMENTALI DURANTE CRISI

BONAFEDE, IN AULA SENATO DISCUSSIONE MOZIONE SFIDUCIA

GIORNATA MONDIALE DELLE API: L’IMPEGNO DELLA RICERCA CREA

BONAFEDE, SALVINI: LEGA VOTERA’ ANCHE MOZIONE BONINO

‘NDRANGHETA: CALABRIA (FI), REDDITO MORTIFICA LAVORO E PREMIA ILLECITO

LAVORO: DELRIO (PD), STATUTO FONDAMENTALE PER DIGNITà E LIBERTà

REPUBLIC OF UZBEKISTAN : REQUESTS FOR DISBURSEMENT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT FACILITY…

SEYCHELLES : REQUEST FOR PURCHASE UNDER THE RAPID FINANCING INSTRUMENT-PRESS RELEASE; STAFF…

Agenparl

UH, DOH WORKING ON PLAN TO TEST OUT-OF-STATE STUDENTS FOR COVID-19

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – HAWAIIAN ISLANDS, mer 20 maggio 2020

Students walking

The plan to test out-of-state University of Hawaiʻi students returning for the fall semester for COVID-19 will be developed by UH and the Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH).

“We look forward to working with the University of Hawaiʻi in developing a testing program that can ensure students returning here are free of COVID-19,” said DOH Director Bruce Anderson at a May 13 news conference with Gov. David Ige.

Protocols for testing, along contact tracing and quarantine as needed, are key components in UHʻs plans to resume in-person instruction at UHʻs 10 campuses in the fall semester, which the university announced on May 4.

UH President David Lassner confirmed that UH and DOH have already had initial conversations on testing and that the university is looking forward to more detailed discussions.

“There are a number of universities on the mainland that have worked through approaches, and we will be studying some of the best practices elsewhere,” said Lassner at the May 13 news conference. “We may not be first but we will certainly be one of the leaders in making it happen in partnership with the department of health.”

DOH and UH announced on May 13 that they are partnering to create a program to train personnel and community health workers to support DOH in conducting COVID-19 contact tracing.

More details on plans for the fall semester, including testing out-of-state students, are expected to be announced as plans are more fully developed.


Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/UHawaiiNews/~3/fPYP6DyMEic/

Post collegati

UH, DOH WORKING ON PLAN TO TEST OUT-OF-STATE STUDENTS FOR COVID-19

Redazione

MONASH UNIVERSITY WELCOMES VICTORIAN GOVERNMENT’S $350 MILLION FUND TO SUPPORT UNIVERSITIES

Redazione

PROSPECTUS REGULATION AND PROSPECTUS LIABILITY

Redazione

SUMMER ENROLLMENT AT IU BLOOMINGTON REACHES RECORD HIGH; INCREASE REPORTED UNIVERSITYWIDE

Redazione

SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL? HOW ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AND POVERTY REDUCTION CAN BE RECONCILED

Redazione

U OF T PLANS ‘GRADUAL, SAFE RETURN TO OUR CAMPUSES’ IN FALL SEMESTER WITH MIX OF IN-PERSON AND VIRTUAL LEARNING

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More