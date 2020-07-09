venerdì, Luglio 10, 2020
Breaking News

GIOVEDì 9 LUGLIO 2020 – 238ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

EU TRAVEL ADVISORY

UNITED STATES COMMENDS INDONESIA’S RESPONSE TO ROHINGYA REFUGEES

UNITED STATES COMMENDS INDONESIA’S RESPONSE TO ROHINGYA REFUGEES

JOINT STATEMENT FOR THE PRESS ON C5+1 HIGH-LEVEL DIALOGUE

JOINT STATEMENT FOR THE PRESS ON C5+1 HIGH-LEVEL DIALOGUE

ON THE PASSING OF PRIME MINISTER AMADOU GON COULIBALY

ON THE PASSING OF PRIME MINISTER AMADOU GON COULIBALY

ON THE PASSING OF PRIME MINISTER AMADOU GON COULIBALY

SUPPORTING LDCS THROUGH SHORT AND LONG-TERM PANDEMIC RECOVERY

Agenparl

UH ALUM GIVES BACK TO COLLEGES THAT GAVE HIM A SECOND CHANCE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – HAWAIIAN ISLANDS, gio 09 luglio 2020

Ian Kitajima
Ian Kitajima

University of Hawaiʻi alumnus Ian Kitajima was not a good student in high school and was always cutting class to go surfing. Despite his high school study habits, Kitajima was among the first in his family to go to college, first attending Windward Community College, then moving on to the UH Mānoa Shidler College of Business, where he double-majored in marketing and international business.

After earning an impressive score in his upper-division international finance course, Kitajima realized how much he changed.

Kitajima is now the director of corporate development and “technology sherpa” at Oceanit. For nearly two decades, he has helped guide the Hawaiʻi-based technology company that turns science into applied solutions for the world’s problems. He also serves as a company talent scout in an unconventional way.

“I look for the people we don’t know we need,” he said, explaining that he always keeps an eye out for good people, even beyond human resources requirements. “Oceanit lives in the future—we invent the future. So I’m actually looking ahead of that.”

Helping the future of Hawaiʻi

Looking back, Kitajima thinks if you would have asked people right after high school if they thought he’d make it to where he is now, they would have said, “No, and I’m not going to invest any resources in helping that person.”

That is precisely the kind of student Kitajima wants to help in the future.

Kitajima and his wife intend to establish the Lianne and Ian Kitajima Endowed Scholarship through their estate plans. The fund will be available to students from Windward CC with a GPA of 2.0 or higher.

“A lot of times scholarships go to students who do well,” he said. “But it’s actually the students who are maybe the C students—who want to go to college, but may not get the opportunity to go because they don’t have the resources, or because they didn’t prove that they were worthy in high school—who really need them.”

Kitajima’s generosity

In addition to his planned scholarship gift to help students, Kitajima shows his appreciation to UH by generously giving his time. He serves as a virtual professional-in-residence through Shidler College’s Pacific Asian Center for Entrepreneurship. He sits on advisory boards for UH Mānoa’s mechanical engineering department and Outreach College, and serves on the UH Alumni Association board of directors and the Windward CC Ambassadors Council.

Kitajima has come a long way and accomplished great things since his “flunkie surfer guy” days. He knows there will be students like him, who, if given the chance, can do great things, too.

“I’m really proud that I went to UH. You make the experience yourself,” he said. “You can have a world-class education at the University of Hawaiʻi.”

Read the full story at the UH Alumni website.


Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/UHawaiiNews/~3/B9QWvjt3_Wk/

Post collegati

UH ALUM GIVES BACK TO COLLEGES THAT GAVE HIM A SECOND CHANCE

Redazione

NSWC DAHLGREN DIVISION AND GERMANNA COMMUNITY COLLEGE LEADERS PARTNER TO IMPACT BUSINESS MANAGEMENT AND STEM EDUCATION

Redazione

MSU PROGRAM RENEWED TO PROVIDE 25 YEARS OF CONTINUOUS SUPPORT FOR NEW MIGRANT STUDENTS

Redazione

AGU SUPPORTS INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS

Redazione

FINANCIAL AID STILL AVAILABLE FOR FALL AT TAMIU, STUDENTS ENCOURAGED TO APPLY NOW

Redazione

PROTECTING OUR UH INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More