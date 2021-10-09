(AGENPARL) – sab 09 ottobre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

10/09/2021 12:01 AM EDT

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

As Uganda celebrates the 59th anniversary of its independence, it is a pleasure to congratulate all Ugandans on behalf of the people of the United States.

Our two peoples benefit from the longstanding partnership between the United States and Uganda. Our now decades-long cooperation on health has helped bring Uganda to the cusp of controlling the scourge of HIV/AIDS and has significantly reduced deaths and illnesses due to malaria, tuberculosis, and other maladies. Our partnership has also paid major dividends in the fight against COVID-19. As we work together to end the pandemic, we will continue to partner with the Ugandan people to strengthen democratic institutions, respect for human rights, and economic development through expanded bilateral trade and investment.

The United States also appreciates Uganda’s commitment to welcoming those fleeing war and persecution. By offering to temporarily host evacuees from Afghanistan, Uganda has shown that its hospitality and generosity extend across the globe. We also value the contribution of highly effective Ugandan peacekeeping forces to efforts to maintain peace and security in the region.

On this auspicious day, we look forward to continuing our partnership and cooperation with Uganda for many years to come.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this